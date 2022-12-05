The issue of child support is one of the most contentious issues that couples face during a divorce. Child support is usually paid by the non-custodial parent to the custodial parent to cover expenses associated with the child or children involved, including food, clothing, school fees and more. The traditional arrangement is changing and there can be several variations of child support arrangements, which are usually court-ordered. Parents might be able to agree to no child support but it depends on several factors, including the state in which you live. An agreement specifying no child support may not be in the best interests of the child. It may be best to consult with a financial advisor to determine if a no-child-support agreement is advisable considering your financial situation and the laws of your state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO