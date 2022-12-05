Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Can Parents Agree to No Child Support?
The issue of child support is one of the most contentious issues that couples face during a divorce. Child support is usually paid by the non-custodial parent to the custodial parent to cover expenses associated with the child or children involved, including food, clothing, school fees and more. The traditional arrangement is changing and there can be several variations of child support arrangements, which are usually court-ordered. Parents might be able to agree to no child support but it depends on several factors, including the state in which you live. An agreement specifying no child support may not be in the best interests of the child. It may be best to consult with a financial advisor to determine if a no-child-support agreement is advisable considering your financial situation and the laws of your state.
JP Sheriff is going to be in dire need of deputies if this year's class is any indication
JP Sheriff is going to be in dire need of deputies
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’
Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
KARE 11 Investigates: A mother's despair as she tries to get mental health care for her daughter
State failures to provide treatment for kids with mental illness and histories of violence have left them in jails, families desperate and community safety at risk. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 4:51 PM CST December 7, 2022. Updated: 10:20 PM CST December 7, 2022. MINNESOTA, USA. As...
The company accused of employing dozens of minors in slaughterhouses on the graveyard shift reaches agreement with the feds
An industrial cleaning company accused by federal investigators of hiring dozens of children to clean slaughterhouses during the graveyard shift has resolved the allegations with the U.S. Department of Labor, according to a federal court filing filed Tuesday morning. As part of the consent order, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or...
KTBS
Graduates proudly complete Shreveport probation and parole reentry program
SHREVEPORT, La.-The Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services hosted a graduation ceremony for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, an intensive supervision program for individuals on probation and parole. GEO Reentry staff, family members, community partner agencies, DOC officials and others attended the event recognizing program...
myzeo.com
The Rights You Have as a Family Member of a Wrongful Death Victim
You might not know it, but as a family member of a person who died due to an injury or accident, you have legal rights. You have the right to learn what happened and why your loved one’s death was caused by an injury or accident. As a family member of a wrongful death victim, you are entitled to the same compensation that the survivor receives under the laws of your state. Keep reading to learn more about your rights as a family member of a wrongful death victim.
Comments / 3