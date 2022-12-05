Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Yardbarker
2 QB’s The 49ers Should Inquire About For A Trade
After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury early in their Sunday contest versus the Miami Dolphins, his status and timetable moving forward are unknown. He is reportedly looking over his medical options, but a lengthy recovery period could cut into offseason preparations for next year. Garoppolo...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Yardbarker
Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'
Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Yardbarker
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield's stay on waivers
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Leads Rams to Heroic Comeback Win Over Raiders
Raise your hand if you expected the Los Angeles Rams to make a competitive night out of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Now raise your hand if you had the Rams winning the game. Still no one? That's what we thought. It...
Yardbarker
Post-waiver wire fantasy football pickups for Week 14
Fantasy football playoffs begin next week. Don’t waste this last chance to improve your team. Grab these post-waiver players. QB: Tyler Huntley ( Baltimore Ravens) In Week 13 against Denver, Huntley completed 27 passes for 187 yards and an interception in relief of injured Lamar Jackson. On paper, those aren’t great numbers. In reality, Huntley drove the team 91 yards in the final minutes to win the game with a two-yard rushing touchdown.
Falcons make right call with switch to rookie QB Desmond Ridder
At 5-8, but still within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) in the lowly NFC South, now is the perfect time for the Falcons to make the switch. Since starting the season 4-4, Atlanta has dropped four of their last five games. Both the Bucs and third-place Carolina...
Yardbarker
Josh McDaniels is responsible for three of the most embarrassing losses of NFL season
Josh McDaniels is having a heck of a debut season for the Las Vegas Raiders, and we don’t mean that in a good way. McDaniels’ Raiders are now 5-8 after blowing a 16-3 lead against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night and losing 17-16. This was the latest in a line of embarrassing losses and leads blown by the Raiders under McDaniels.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend James Harrison Recalls Mohamed Massaquoi Fine And Regrets Not Hitting Him 75,000 Times Harder
This week’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger featured two future Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. Episode 15 of the growing podcast welcomed legendary Steelers linebacker James Harrison to watch the black and gold play the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers won the game 19-16, but the game was an afterthought to the two icons who steadily swapped stories about the Steelers glory days they shared as players.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Captain Cam Heyward Detailed His Inspiring Private Sideline Talk With A Frustrated George Pickens In Week 13
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found the organization’s next great wide receiver after selecting George Pickens out of the University of Georgia in the second round of last April’s NFL Draft. He hasn’t necessarily been overly dominant as he has hauled in 37 catches for 512 yards and two touchdowns. He has, however, made some spectacular catches that are leading many to believe he could be a playmaker in the league for a long time. The rookie plays with a lot of fire and passion and it showed on Sunday when he was visibly frustrated as quarterback, Kenny Pickett did not connect with him in the passing game aside from one instance.
Yardbarker
Bengals Updates on Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst didn't practice on Wednesday after suffering a calf injury in Cincinnati's Week 13 win over Kansas City. The veteran will likely miss Sunday's game against Cleveland and head coach Zac Taylor said Hurst was "doubtful" for the matchup. Running back Joe Mixon was a full...
Yardbarker
Find a Jets player who could help you win your fantasy league
Jets rookie running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight should be a must-have player heading into your fantasy playoffs. Still available in 47.6% of fantasy leagues on ESPN, the undrafted free agent came out of nowhere two weeks ago to put up consecutive 100-plus-yard games (5.5 ypg) filling in for the injured Michael Carter.
Yardbarker
Raiders Make Three Roster Moves
Raiders waived DT Kendal Vickers. Raiders signed DT Kyle Peko to their active roster. Raiders signed LB Austin Calitro to their practice squad. Vickers, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2018. He later signed on with the Steelers, but was waived at the start of the regular season.
Yardbarker
Cowboys are not an overrated 'schoolyard bully'
The Cowboys (9-3) are facing overrated claims despite looking like a juggernaut in three consecutive victories. Although they smoked the Colts 54-19 on Sunday, brash Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd isn't buying the Cowboys championship stock, comparing them to a schoolyard bully since they throttled a weak opponent. In addition...
Yardbarker
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
