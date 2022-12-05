Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, pick, odds: Can Tom Brady lead Bucs past Saints on MNF?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield's stay on waivers
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Falcons make right call with switch to rookie QB Desmond Ridder
At 5-8, but still within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) in the lowly NFC South, now is the perfect time for the Falcons to make the switch. Since starting the season 4-4, Atlanta has dropped four of their last five games. Both the Bucs and third-place Carolina...
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'
Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
Cowboys are not an overrated 'schoolyard bully'
The Cowboys (9-3) are facing overrated claims despite looking like a juggernaut in three consecutive victories. Although they smoked the Colts 54-19 on Sunday, brash Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd isn't buying the Cowboys championship stock, comparing them to a schoolyard bully since they throttled a weak opponent. In addition...
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
Patrick Queen trolled by Ravens teammates after injury scare
When third-year linebacker Patrick Queen was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens were presumably preparing for the worst. But after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed after the game that Queen was simply dealing with a...
Bengals Updates on Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst didn't practice on Wednesday after suffering a calf injury in Cincinnati's Week 13 win over Kansas City. The veteran will likely miss Sunday's game against Cleveland and head coach Zac Taylor said Hurst was "doubtful" for the matchup. Running back Joe Mixon was a full...
The Chiefs Have A Key Advantage Heading Into The Postseason
The Chiefs have the easiest schedule for the remainder of the season, with their remaining opponents having a .325 win percentage on the season. With a win on Sunday, the Chiefs will clinch their seventh straight AFC West title and have a great chance to still be the number one overall seed in the AFC, guaranteeing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Find a Jets player who could help you win your fantasy league
Jets rookie running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight should be a must-have player heading into your fantasy playoffs. Still available in 47.6% of fantasy leagues on ESPN, the undrafted free agent came out of nowhere two weeks ago to put up consecutive 100-plus-yard games (5.5 ypg) filling in for the injured Michael Carter.
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Steelers’ Captain Cam Heyward Detailed His Inspiring Private Sideline Talk With A Frustrated George Pickens In Week 13
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found the organization’s next great wide receiver after selecting George Pickens out of the University of Georgia in the second round of last April’s NFL Draft. He hasn’t necessarily been overly dominant as he has hauled in 37 catches for 512 yards and two touchdowns. He has, however, made some spectacular catches that are leading many to believe he could be a playmaker in the league for a long time. The rookie plays with a lot of fire and passion and it showed on Sunday when he was visibly frustrated as quarterback, Kenny Pickett did not connect with him in the passing game aside from one instance.
Pittsburgh Steelers George Pickens Stressed He Is Sick and Tired of Media Sensationalizing His 1 Outburst
Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver George Pickens addressed his well-covered outburst at last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Pickens was captured on the sideline yelling, obviously frustrated. “Throw me the f–king ball!”. This came on the heels of Diontae Johnson nearly fumbling in the fourth quarter. Pickens Stops...
ESPN projects surprising team as Super Bowl LVII favorite
The Dallas Cowboys trail the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East. However, according to ESPN, the Cowboys are overwhelming favorites to win the Super Bowl. Per ESPN's projections, the Cowboys have a 29.3 percent chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, the highest in the NFL. The...
