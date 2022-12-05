Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, pick, odds: Can Tom Brady lead Bucs past Saints on MNF?

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found the organization’s next great wide receiver after selecting George Pickens out of the University of Georgia in the second round of last April’s NFL Draft. He hasn’t necessarily been overly dominant as he has hauled in 37 catches for 512 yards and two touchdowns. He has, however, made some spectacular catches that are leading many to believe he could be a playmaker in the league for a long time. The rookie plays with a lot of fire and passion and it showed on Sunday when he was visibly frustrated as quarterback, Kenny Pickett did not connect with him in the passing game aside from one instance.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO