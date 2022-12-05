Read full article on original website
Pubic Notice of Emergency Meeting
The Angier Board of Commissioners has scheduled an Emergency Meeting to be held December 8, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom video call in the Municipal Building located at 28 North Raleigh Street, Angier, NC. The purpose of this meeting is to authorize the Town Attorney to draft an agreement with a possible Interim Town Manager and to give the authority to the Mayor to execute the contract. The Board will be going into Closed Session pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11 (a)(6); personnel matter.
HSToday Special Edition: Electricity Security
Weekend firearms attacks on two power substations in Moore County, N.C., knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents and prompted a local state of emergency. As officials investigate the crime, critical infrastructure operators, emergency managers, law enforcement, and concerned citizens want to know more about threats to electricity infrastructure and preparedness measures.
Moore County generator business working to help community
While Duke Energy works to restore power, a local business has been working hard to help their community.
Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households
Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
Japanese company to establish facility and invest $19.5 million in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina governor's office said a Japanese company is creating more than 100 jobs in Randolph county. Sumitomo Forestry America, a housing and wood product company will establish a new manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The facility will produce building materials like...
EDITORIAL: Domestic terrorism and law enforcement on Moore County
Surely everyone in North Carolina knows that two substations in Moore County, just outside Fort Bragg, were damaged by gunfire on Saturday, wiping out electricity for about half of the 100,000 or so county residents. Surely everyone knows that a woman named Emily Rainey, who led a protest against a...
Moore County Sheriff's Office: Warrants applied for in power grid attack
The country was warned about terror attacks that could target U.S. infrastructure and certain groups days before shootings that knocked out Moore County's power grid, leaving tens of thousands without heat or electricity. The country was warned about terror attacks that could target U.S. infrastructure and certain groups days before...
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
Durham Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy, in top 1% of law enforcement worldwide
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A decorated captain for the Durham Police Department can now add an international FBI honor to his resume. On Thursday, District 1 Commander Capt. George Zeipekkis graduated from the FBI National Academy. As Durham police described in its announcement of his achievement, the FBINA is a non-profit, international organization of over 16,000 senior law enforcement professionals.
County Commissioners Approve Plan For Up To 295,000 Sq.-Ft. Spec Space In Benson
BENSON – Johnston County’s inventory of high-quality industrial space is set to continue growing as E.D. Parker Corporation finalizes plans for a speculative building in Benson that will span from 275,000 square-feet to 295,000 square-feet. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved performance-based economic development incentives in support of the project earlier today (Monday). Economic development leaders anticipate the property can attract an advanced manufacturer or life sciences operation to Johnston County.
In Depth with Dan: Tackling your lingering questions about attack on Moore County power grid
Since the Dec. 3 attack on the Moore County power grid, WRAL News has worked to try to answer several lingering questions. WRAL's Dag Haggerty is looking into some of these questions to help provide deeper insight into what we do know -- and what we don't. How vulnerable is...
FirstHealth emergency response to Moore County power outage
PINEHURST — As local authorities continue to respond to power outages in our service area, we want you to know that FirstHealth is here and ready to meet your health care needs. Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst is open and operating on backup generator power. FirstHealth officials are comfortable...
Raleigh CEO to spend 6+ years behind bars for $50 million+ fraud scheme
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For crimes that were “motivated by greed” to support a “lavish lifestyle” a Raleigh CEO will be going to prison for 80 months, according to U.S. Attorney General Michael Easley. Tanya Grant, 51, was given her sentence on Thursday for a...
Richmond County Commissioners OK land sale to Direct Pack
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved the conveyance of property to an expanding industry — but not without objection. Economic Developer Martie Butler approached the board to sell a parcel of county-owned property on Airport Road to Direct Pack at a reduced rate of $10.
North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate
Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
Moore County power back on, criminal investigation continues
Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said power was fully restored to everyone capable of receiving it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, four days after the substations were attacked.
Garner business owner faces 5 years in prison for failing to pay over employment taxes, USDOJ says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner business owner faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The USDOJ said Sharon Coker Burke, of Garner, pled guilty Wednesday to failing to pay the federal...
