Moore County, NC

Pubic Notice of Emergency Meeting

The Angier Board of Commissioners has scheduled an Emergency Meeting to be held December 8, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom video call in the Municipal Building located at 28 North Raleigh Street, Angier, NC. The purpose of this meeting is to authorize the Town Attorney to draft an agreement with a possible Interim Town Manager and to give the authority to the Mayor to execute the contract. The Board will be going into Closed Session pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11 (a)(6); personnel matter.
HSToday Special Edition: Electricity Security

Weekend firearms attacks on two power substations in Moore County, N.C., knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents and prompted a local state of emergency. As officials investigate the crime, critical infrastructure operators, emergency managers, law enforcement, and concerned citizens want to know more about threats to electricity infrastructure and preparedness measures.
Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households

Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
EDITORIAL: Domestic terrorism and law enforcement on Moore County

Surely everyone in North Carolina knows that two substations in Moore County, just outside Fort Bragg, were damaged by gunfire on Saturday, wiping out electricity for about half of the 100,000 or so county residents. Surely everyone knows that a woman named Emily Rainey, who led a protest against a...
Moore County Sheriff's Office: Warrants applied for in power grid attack

The country was warned about terror attacks that could target U.S. infrastructure and certain groups days before shootings that knocked out Moore County's power grid, leaving tens of thousands without heat or electricity. The country was warned about terror attacks that could target U.S. infrastructure and certain groups days before...
Durham Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy, in top 1% of law enforcement worldwide

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A decorated captain for the Durham Police Department can now add an international FBI honor to his resume. On Thursday, District 1 Commander Capt. George Zeipekkis graduated from the FBI National Academy. As Durham police described in its announcement of his achievement, the FBINA is a non-profit, international organization of over 16,000 senior law enforcement professionals.
County Commissioners Approve Plan For Up To 295,000 Sq.-Ft. Spec Space In Benson

BENSON – Johnston County’s inventory of high-quality industrial space is set to continue growing as E.D. Parker Corporation finalizes plans for a speculative building in Benson that will span from 275,000 square-feet to 295,000 square-feet. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved performance-based economic development incentives in support of the project earlier today (Monday). Economic development leaders anticipate the property can attract an advanced manufacturer or life sciences operation to Johnston County.
North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
