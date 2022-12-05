Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa makes front cover of state-wide calendar for second year in a row
On December 2, 2022, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) unveiled the county photos featured in their 2022-2023 annual calendar: Keep Calm & Love Water. Out of 67 counties in Florida, Okaloosa County was selected as the cover photo for this year’s calendar. According to a statement from the county, this is the second year in a row that Florida Association of Counties has selected Okaloosa County to represent the state on the cover of their annual calendar.
Okaloosa County Board to present options to purchase Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, $4M cash investment
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners approved a motion at the Dec. 6 meeting to present three options to the City of Fort Walton Beach in hopes to purchase the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Option 1: The County would purchase the City’s Fairgrounds Property.This would be […]
niceville.com
Eglin Airmen earn top enlisted rank
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Eglin Air Force Base has announced eleven chief master sergeant selectees from the 33rd Fighter Wing, 96th Test Wing, 325th Fighter Wing, and 372nd Training Squadron. Air Force officials have selected 514 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of...
ssrnews.com
Santa Rosa Commission Chairman Colten Wright Celebrates Thorn’s Snowball Derby Victory
Regina Wright, Driver Derek Thorn and Colten Wright pictured December 4 in Victory Lane at the 55th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway. Photo by Sal Sigala Jr Photography. Santa Rosa County Commission Chairman Colten Wright has enjoyed watching the Annual Snowball Derby since he was four years of...
Pensacola, Escambia Co., designated as 1 of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Park Service has designated the City of Pensacola and Escambia County as one of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities. According to NPS, only one city from each state or territory can be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as an American World War II Heritage […]
niceville.com
Eglin to conduct active assailant exercise near Niceville on Dec. 6
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –The 96th Test Wing has announced it will conduct an active assailant exercise on December 6 from approximately 7 a.m. to no later than noon. The annual training exercise will take place at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal near Niceville, according to the announcement.
Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
WEAR
$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing, endangered adult
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a purple alert Wednesday night for 44-year-old Joshua Lee Coleman. The Crestview man is considered missing and endangered. OCSO said Coleman was last seen on Dec. 3 when he left his house on Alpine Rd. He has red hair and is 6 feet tall with […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
wuwf.org
The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'
Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
ssrnews.com
School District Could Spend 56% More on Admin Raises than Negotiated Teacher Pay Increases
STORY UPDATE: SCHOOL BOARD ADJUSTS PROPOSED ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF RAISES: Just one day after news broke that a proposed raise for Santa Rosa School District Administrative Staff was 56% higher than the district agreed to fund for teachers, David Godwin, president of Santa Rosa Professional Educators teachers union has announced that the district has reduced the admin pay hike proposal from 5.1% down to 4.33%. “I’d like to thank (School Board) Chairmwoman Linda Sanborn for listenng and acting upon our concerns,” Godwin said, adding, “Elizabeth Hewey was also responsive.”
WEAR
Major I-10 Industrial Park renovation could bring hundreds of jobs to Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major renovation to the I-10 Industrial Park in Santa Rosa County is expected to bring several hundred jobs to the area -- including a very "sweet" addition. The Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote 'Yes' on a medical supply company's...
Florida School Nurse Replaced Kids’ Adderall With Aleve
A Middle School nurse was arrested and charged with stealing prescription medicine from students. The health technician at Destin Middle School was identified as 27-year-old Makayla Crandall, of Niceville. She has been charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one...
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another Time
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when households did not have ready access to ice. In the late 1800s, industries that relied upon ice (such as fishing) relied upon ice manufacturing companies to supply the ice that would keep their product fresh.
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
WJHG-TV
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
Santa Rosa County deputy arrested, fired for alleged insurance fraud scheme: Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested and fired following an insurance fraud investigation, according to a release from SRCSO. Corey Jones was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the SRCSO. His charges are not available at this time and it is unclear which agency arrested Jones. “The […]
Comments / 0