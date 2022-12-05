ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

getthecoast.com

Okaloosa makes front cover of state-wide calendar for second year in a row

On December 2, 2022, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) unveiled the county photos featured in their 2022-2023 annual calendar: Keep Calm & Love Water. Out of 67 counties in Florida, Okaloosa County was selected as the cover photo for this year’s calendar. According to a statement from the county, this is the second year in a row that Florida Association of Counties has selected Okaloosa County to represent the state on the cover of their annual calendar.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Eglin Airmen earn top enlisted rank

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Eglin Air Force Base has announced eleven chief master sergeant selectees from the 33rd Fighter Wing, 96th Test Wing, 325th Fighter Wing, and 372nd Training Squadron. Air Force officials have selected 514 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
niceville.com

Eglin to conduct active assailant exercise near Niceville on Dec. 6

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –The 96th Test Wing has announced it will conduct an active assailant exercise on December 6 from approximately 7 a.m. to no later than noon. The annual training exercise will take place at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal near Niceville, according to the announcement.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'

Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
ssrnews.com

School District Could Spend 56% More on Admin Raises than Negotiated Teacher Pay Increases

STORY UPDATE: SCHOOL BOARD ADJUSTS PROPOSED ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF RAISES: Just one day after news broke that a proposed raise for Santa Rosa School District Administrative Staff was 56% higher than the district agreed to fund for teachers, David Godwin, president of Santa Rosa Professional Educators teachers union has announced that the district has reduced the admin pay hike proposal from 5.1% down to 4.33%. “I’d like to thank (School Board) Chairmwoman Linda Sanborn for listenng and acting upon our concerns,” Godwin said, adding, “Elizabeth Hewey was also responsive.”
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
97X

Florida School Nurse Replaced Kids’ Adderall With Aleve

A Middle School nurse was arrested and charged with stealing prescription medicine from students. The health technician at Destin Middle School was identified as 27-year-old Makayla Crandall, of Niceville. She has been charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

