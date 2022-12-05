ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

YourArlington

AHS musical 'telegrams' support European trip

Want to receive a musical "telegram" -- an instrumental visit from Arlington High School musicians?. Sign up for one, and you can help the AHS Madrigal Singers, Honors Orchestra and Jazz Band pay for their European performance tour, set for February. Each telegram is $40 -- additional donations are accepted.
YourArlington

Community Relations Subcommittee chat Saturday: K-5

The Arlington School Committee invites community members, especially families with children in grades K-5, to a School Committee chat from 11 to noon Saturday, Dec. 10. Participating are Liz Exton, School Committee chairwoman, and Bill Hayner, chairman, community-relations subcommittee. No appointment is necessary; simply log in. Guidelines for Virtual School...
YourArlington

Annual field day held at Robbins Farm

The Friends of Robbins Farm Park plans to hold its annual field day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The weather is predicted to be sunny and warm. Join those involved for a fun-filled afternoon of activities and seasonal refreshments. This family-oriented event includes old-fashioned races (three-legged, egg-on-the...
YourArlington

Warrant open for '23 spring meeting articles through Jan. 27

The warrant will be open for articles (agenda items) for the 2023 annual Town Meeting from 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, to noon Friday, Jan. 27. Note that the date and time are set in the Town Bylaws: "the fourth Monday in April, at eight o'clock in the evening." The...
