Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Related
Mayfield Says He Booked Flight to L.A. Before Rams Claim
The quarterback bet on himself ahead of his awe-inspiring debut with the franchise.
NFL DFS Week 14 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
Solid DFS picks at three different price levels, including a mid-tier wide receiver that offers great value.
Clayton News Daily
Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Wholesome Dream for Buffalo This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. With every NFL season comes a renewed push from teams and their fanbases focused on fulfilling the ultimate goal of running through the postseason and winning a Super Bowl. Among the favorites for the Lombardi Trophy this season are none other than...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Jason Garrett Emerges As Candidate for Stanford Job
Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has emerged as a finalist to become Stanford’s next football coach, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. Garrett and Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor are reportedly the two finalists to become the football coach at Stanford, per Mandel. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Taylor visited the school earlier this week while Garrett made a visit in the latter portion of the week.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks G Dejounte Murray out two weeks with ankle sprain
The Atlanta Hawks said Thursday that guard Dejounte Murray will miss approximately two weeks due to a left ankle sprain he suffered during Wednesday's loss to the New York Knicks. Murray underwent an MRI exam in New York on Thursday, which confirmed the sprain "with associated swelling," the team said.
Clayton News Daily
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out, How it Impacts Georgia's Chances
Earlier this week, news broke that one of Ohio State's star wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba had decided to go ahead and declare for the NFL draft and not play in the Peach Bowl for the opening round of the playoffs. Smith-Njigba has been out for well over the majority of this season due to a hamstring injury.
Clayton News Daily
The Heisman Finalists: Four Different Roads, Same Star Power
There are no easy paths to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist, but there are a variety of them. The four college football quarterbacks who will be there Saturday night for the awarding of the most prestigious individual honor in sports arrived via four distinctly different routes. Some...
Comments / 0