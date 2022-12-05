Read full article on original website
LA County honors 1,624 unclaimed dead
BOYLE HEIGHTS - Los Angeles County hosted a ceremony Thursday to mark the burial of 1,624 people who died in 2019 but whose remains went unclaimed by relatives or loved ones. The service included blessings from a range of faiths honoring the unclaimed dead, whose cremated remains were placed in a single mass grave.
City council elects Frometa to be Downey mayor in 2023
DOWNEY — Downey Councilwoman Claudia M. Frometa was elected mayor on Thursday. She will be formally installed Tuesday. Frometa replaces Blanca Pacheco, who resigned from the city council Monday after she was elected to the state Assembly. Frometa was elected on a 4-1 vote with Mayor Pro Tem Catherine...
Mariano Cerda
Longtime Downey resident Mariano Cerda, 89, passed away peacefully on November 23rd surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife of over fifty years, Belen Cerda, who passed away in 2014. They left behind three children: Mario Cerda, Beckie Cohen (Mike) of Idaho, and David Cerda. As well as two grandchildren, Jared Cerda and Brooke Hambright, and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Brody. Funeral services will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Chapel where he will be laid to rest beside his wife.
Success according to Darrell Jackson
Ask him to reflect on his life and journey and if he was a success, and Darrell Jackson might give it some pause before answering. Only recently retired, Jackson, 66, is known around Downey for his formation of and subsequent work with the 10-20 Club, a local program aimed at intervention for youth at risk for joining gangs in support of Gangs Out of Downey (GOOD).
Here's what Downey's high school curriculum looked like in the 1930s
In September, the Downey History Center received five annual yearbooks for Downey Union High School for the years 1933-37. Each book has several articles about the history of Downey and since we are getting very close to the 150-year anniversary of the city in 2023, I wanted to share some of the writings.
Downey falls, 22-21, to Mater Dei Catholic in first-ever CIF State Regional
DOWNEY – It was a historic season for the Downey High School football team in 2022, as they won a CIF-SS title and advanced to a CIF State Regional playoff game for the first time in school history. With a big first-half, 21-8 lead, the Vikings were one half...
