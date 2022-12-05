Longtime Downey resident Mariano Cerda, 89, passed away peacefully on November 23rd surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife of over fifty years, Belen Cerda, who passed away in 2014. They left behind three children: Mario Cerda, Beckie Cohen (Mike) of Idaho, and David Cerda. As well as two grandchildren, Jared Cerda and Brooke Hambright, and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Brody. Funeral services will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Chapel where he will be laid to rest beside his wife.

