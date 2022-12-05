Read full article on original website
kqradio.com
South Hamilton, Roland-Story wrestling compete at Saydel quad
The Roland-Story Norsemen and South Hamilton Hawks wrestling teams made the trip to the Des Moines metro on Thursday night, to compete in a quad dual at Saydel High School in Des Moines. The Hawks and Norsemen were joined by the host Eagles and Colfax-Mingo. Roland-Story went 1-2 in the...
kqradio.com
Webster City wrestling splits tri dual with Ballard and (3A) #6 Ankeny
The Webster City Lynx wrestling team made the trip south on I-35 on Thursday night into Story County, to compete in a tri dual with the Ballard Bombers and the Ankeny Hawks at Ballard High School. Webster City entered fresh off a 2nd place finish at the DCG Mustang Invitational on Saturday.
1650thefan.com
12.7.22 – Metro boys & girls basketball results
Des Moines Hoover defeated Waterloo East, 53-36, and Aplington-Parkersburg rolled past Waterloo Columbus, 94-27. Cedar Falls defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 57-41. 5A top-ranked Waterloo West got past Cedar Rapids Prairie, 58-50. Waterloo East ran past Des Moines Hoover, 65-12. And Aplington-Parkersburg downed Waterloo Columbus, 57-37.
KCCI.com
Iowa community college cancels women's basketball season
CRESTON, Iowa — The basketball season is already over in Creston for the Southwestern Community College women. The school announced Wednesday that it has suspended the rest of its women's basketball season because of injuries and other unforeseen circumstances. The roster is reportedly so depleted that, at times, they...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's win over Iowa State on Thursday
Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery met with the media following the Hawkeyes' 75-56 win over Iowa State on Thursday. It was the 500th win of McCaffery's collegiate coaching career. Here is everything McCaffery told the media after the game. Q. Fran, it would have been easy for you on...
Despite Knocked Out Tooth & Postgame Injury, Iowa Beats ISU [PICS]
(Above) Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, & Gabbie Marshall celebrate a 4th quarter turnover by Iowa State, with the Cyclones' Ashley Joens looking on. Wednesday night's intrastate rivalry between #16 Iowa and #10 Iowa State didn't disappoint. An ugly first half filled with the tension of the importance of the game, especially for Iowa, resembled a heavyweight bout with few "punches" landed. In the 3rd quarter, the Hawkeyes' offense began to soar as their defense suffocated the Cyclones.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
lastwordonsports.com
Filling Iowa’s Receiver Needs in the Portal
The Hawkeye football program made a splash just days before the transfer portal officially opened. Michigan transfer Cade McNamara announced he was committing to Iowa on December 1st, just four days before the portal opened. His addition to the program is a perfect combination. McNamara brings both a great cultural fit and an upgrade at quarterback talent. Transfer portal needs at wide receiver are now the goal for the Iowa offense. Rumors of McNamara wanting to bring multiple pass catchers with him began circling just hours after his commitment.
kqradio.com
Williams to be Webster City Market President for Availa Bank.
Availa Bank is proud to announce that Ryan Williams, a current. Availa Bank team member, will be taking over the role of Webster City Market President. Ryan’s previous role was Vice President Loan Officer at the Webster City branch. He has been with Availa Bank. since 2017 but has...
KCCI.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating after a train hit and killed a pedestrian in Ames. Police say the pedestrian was struck by the train at the crossing on North Dakota Avenue. Police haven't confirmed the name of the person who was killed. Officers are looking for more...
kqradio.com
2022 KQWC CHRISTMAS SCAVENGER HUNT
Mother and boyfriend arrested in newborn infant murder in Fort Dodge. Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported. Omaha firm to help find Webster City’s next school superintendent. Don’t miss out on this year’s Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt! While you go...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
kqradio.com
Omaha firm to help find Webster City’s next school superintendent.
An Omaha executive recruitment firm will be responsible for searching for a new superintendent for the Webster City school district. The Webster City school board late this (Wednesday) afternoon selected the McPherson and Jacobson firm to begin the search for the person to replace Mandy Ross who will be retiring at the end of next June. Ross has been the superintendent for the past five years. Three firms presented information at a special board session on Wednesday afternoon on how they find the candidates for the superintendent’s job. In addition to McPherson and Jacobson, the two other firms that made presentations included EDWise,LLC of Alta and Grundmeyer Leader Services of Huxley. There will likely be more discussion on the superintendent search when the Webster City school board meets for the final time in 2022 next Monday evening at 6:00 at the school office. There will be interviews with prospective candidates by the board,school staff, administrators and residents of the district in the next few months.
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
KCCI.com
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
