Proposed NYS Thruway toll hikes to move forward
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The proposed toll hikes for the NYS Thruway are one step closer after the NYS Thruway Authority Board voted to move forward on Monday, December 5.
If approved, E-ZPass rates will be increased by five percent on January 1, 2024, then another five percent on January 1, 2027.Thruway Authority proposes to increase tolls in 2024
In addition, the proposal calls for the non-E-ZPass rate, tolls by mail rate, to be set 75 percent higher than the E-ZPass rate, which is an incentive to influence New Yorkers to get an E-ZPass.
The Thruway Authority says there has not been a toll increase since 2010, meaning it would be 14 years since a rate hike if this is approved.
The Thruway Authority says the hikes are necessary to support infrastructure needs. Before this is a done deal though, there will be several public hearings.
How much more will I be paying, if approved?
If approved, at the end of 2022 into 2023, drivers would pay 4.5 cents per mile on the NYS Thruway, meaning a trip from Verona to Syracuse is $1.06.
If approved, at the end of 2022 into 2023, drivers would pay 4.5 cents per mile on the NYS Thruway, meaning a trip from Verona to Syracuse is $1.06.

If the proposal happens, a trip from Verona to Syracuse would cost $1.12 in 2024 and $1.18 in 2027.
