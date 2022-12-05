Proposed NYS Thruway toll hikes to move forward

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The proposed toll hikes for the NYS Thruway are one step closer after the NYS Thruway Authority Board voted to move forward on Monday, December 5.

If approved, E-ZPass rates will be increased by five percent on January 1, 2024, then another five percent on January 1, 2027.

In addition, the proposal calls for the non-E-ZPass rate, tolls by mail rate, to be set 75 percent higher than the E-ZPass rate, which is an incentive to influence New Yorkers to get an E-ZPass.

The Thruway Authority says there has not been a toll increase since 2010, meaning it would be 14 years since a rate hike if this is approved.

The Thruway Authority says the hikes are necessary to support infrastructure needs. Before this is a done deal though, there will be several public hearings.

How much more will I be paying, if approved?

If approved, at the end of 2022 into 2023, drivers would pay 4.5 cents per mile on the NYS Thruway, meaning a trip from Verona to Syracuse is $1.06.

If the proposal happens, a trip from Verona to Syracuse would cost $1.12 in 2024 and $1.18 in 2027.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.