kqradio.com
Kade Blume returns as Roland-Story competes in Saydel Invitational
The Roland-Story Norsemen wrestling team made the trip down to Saydel High School on Saturday, to compete in the Saydel Invitational. The Norsemen were joined by the host Eagles, Boone, Clarke (Osceola), Des Moines Lincoln, (1A) #8 Interstate 35, (3A) #7 Iowa City High, Iowa Falls-Alden, Lynnville-Sully, Marshalltown, Newton, PCM, Spencer, Waukee, (3A) #8 Waukee Northwest and West Marshall.
kqradio.com
South Hamilton, Roland-Story wrestling compete at Saydel quad
The Roland-Story Norsemen and South Hamilton Hawks wrestling teams made the trip to the Des Moines metro on Thursday night, to compete in a quad dual at Saydel High School in Des Moines. The Hawks and Norsemen were joined by the host Eagles and Colfax-Mingo. Roland-Story went 1-2 in the...
kqradio.com
Webster City wrestling splits tri dual with Ballard and (3A) #6 Ankeny
The Webster City Lynx wrestling team made the trip south on I-35 on Thursday night into Story County, to compete in a tri dual with the Ballard Bombers and the Ankeny Hawks at Ballard High School. Webster City entered fresh off a 2nd place finish at the DCG Mustang Invitational on Saturday.
kqradio.com
Williams to be Webster City Market President for Availa Bank.
Availa Bank is proud to announce that Ryan Williams, a current. Availa Bank team member, will be taking over the role of Webster City Market President. Ryan’s previous role was Vice President Loan Officer at the Webster City branch. He has been with Availa Bank. since 2017 but has...
kqradio.com
2022 KQWC CHRISTMAS SCAVENGER HUNT
Mother and boyfriend arrested in newborn infant murder in Fort Dodge. Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported. Omaha firm to help find Webster City’s next school superintendent. Don’t miss out on this year’s Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt! While you go...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
kqradio.com
Last meeting of 2022 for the Webster City Community School Board is set for December 12.
A work session will be a part of this Monday evening’s Webster City Community School Board meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. Board members will meet with officials of McPherson and Jacobson to discuss the criteria for the hiring of the next superintendent. No action will be taken during the work session. An agreement with the McPherson and Jacobson to facilitate the search for the Webster City school superintendent will be signed by the board. Current superintendent Mandy Ross will be retiring at the end of June,2023. The Webster CIty school board will approve the education contract with the Dubuque Community School District for student services. The board will take action on the sales tax revenue bond interest payments and the English-language program review agreement.In personnel matters, the Webster City school board will accept the resignations of part time custodian Riley Powell, concessions manager Kevin Bahrenfusss, part time food service employees Anne Levongkhorn and Lord Phiwthong and Northeast Hamilton paraeducator Peggy Willson. As for hirings, the board will approve Curt Smith as part-time custodian, part time food service Connie George, Northeast Hamilton paraeducator Adaline Schwandt and Pleasant View and Sunset Heights paraeducator Susan Holdgrafer.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
algonaradio.com
Wesley Man Claims Lottery Prize
–A Wesley man has claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Alan Christensen claimed his $10,000 prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City last week. Christensen purchased the winning ticket at the KWIK Star Convenience store, just west of Interstate 35.
KCCI.com
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
iheart.com
Omaha Forecasters Track Next Storm System
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service in Valley says the next storm system moving toward the Midlands and the Omaha/Council Bluffs area could produce wintry weather in eastern Nebraska into western Iowa on Thursday. This could bring some freezing rain Thursday morning with a changeover to rain and...
Fatal accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street at 12:01 p.m. today (Monday). Upon arrival, Deputies found a silver Toyota Rav4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch. An investigation of the scene concluded the vehicle had partially gone off the roadway while traversing the curve. The driver tried to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway, in doing so, lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision with a tree. The driver and sole occupant, Brooke Samms of Malvern, died at the scene.
Debbie Bruck Obituary
Funeral Services for 53 year old Debbie Bruck of Manilla will be Wednesday, November 30th at 6PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4PM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband Randy...
Creston man charged with attempted murder for stabbing in Hy-Vee parking lot in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A Creston man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the parking lot a Hy-Vee grocery store early this morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Hy-Vee at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway. Police say shortly after being called to the grocery store, a a 37-year […]
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested three people and received a theft report. Police arrested 41-year-old Gregory James Clair of Creston Thursday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Clair with 18 counts of Sex Abuse-Child Under 12, four counts of Incest, and two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Clair is being held in the Union County Jail on $495,000 cash.
kmaland.com
Fatal plane crash reported in Adams County
(Corning) -- Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed one person in Adams County Monday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol reports a plane taking off from the Adams County Airport near Corning shortly before 12:40 p.m. hit a power line. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, died at the scene. The pilot's name has not yet been released.
Malvern woman dies in fatal, single-vehicle crash Monday
Just after noon on Monday, Mills County Deputies responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mulloney Ave and 330th Street, southeast of Malvern.
theperrynews.com
Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) Two men were arrested on warrants in Adair County. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Cody Neil Daugherty, of Greenfield, on November 29th on a warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness. Daugherty was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond. The Stuart Police...
