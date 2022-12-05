Read full article on original website
Ripple Continues Hiring Despite Bear Market Conditions
Ripple CTO Names Three Things That Went Horribly Wrong with FTX
David Schwartz, chief technology officer at distributed ledger company Ripple, has singled out three main things that led to the collapse of the FTX crypto empire. First of all, he says that Alameda Research, a trading firm affiliated with FTX, used FTX customers' funds. Second, FTX's customer deposits, which were...
Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart
YES WORLD Launches Crypto Utility, Now Use YES WORLD Token in 80 Countries
Singapore, - Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
Ripple CTO Explains XRP II, 1 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase, Another BTC Price Model Fails: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. After one of David Schwartz’s followers found a mention of XRP II in Ripple Labs’ official documents, Ripple CTO took to Twitter to explain what it is. According to Schwartz, XRP II is a separate legal entity controlled by Ripple Labs and needed to conduct separate, specific activities. In the next tweet, he separately clarified that XRP II is not a cryptocurrency but an LLC, which appears to have been previously named XRP Fund II. As stated in the original document, XRP II is involved in the sale of cryptocurrencies to third parties. Thus, this company was selling XRP in exchange for fiat money.
Ripple Partner and J.P. Morgan Join Forces in UAE, Here's What For
A recently published press release states that Al Fardan Exchange LLC, which is one of the partners of Ripple Labs fintech giant, has teamed up with another behemoth, though it is from the conventional financial industry – banking juggernaut J.P. Morgan. Al Fardan Exchange is a major firm for...
Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview
Elrond (MultiversX) Lists on Top US Exchange Coinbase: Details
Microsoft Investigates Attack Targeting Crypto Companies
The security division of tech giant Microsoft has investigated an attack where a malicious actor was targeting various cryptocurrency investment companies. The threat actor, who has been tracked as DEV-013, was able to infiltrate chat groups on the popular messaging app Telegram to masquerade as representatives of a crypto investment company. They were pretending to discuss trading fees with VIP clients of major exchanges.
DOGE, XRP, Solana Might Be Key to Watch for This Reason, per David Gokhshtein
Bitcoin Holders Will Get Richer as Big Crash Comes Closer, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says
Cardano Spot Officially Announced, Here's What It Is
One of Cardano's founding companies and partners, Emurgo, will create a social network for all enthusiasts of the project. The new method of communication will be called Cardano Spot. The platform is expected to allow users to publish and share content that can be invested in, distributed and monetized. In...
Cardano's AdaSwap Completes Smart Contract Audit
AdaSwap, an ecosystem builder on the Cardano blockchain, has completed a "comprehensive" audit of its smart contracts in partnership with cybersecurity agency Zokyo, according to a Thursday announcement. The project describes it as the "final milestone" after its launch on the mainnet. AdaSwap says that it is ready to provide...
4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex Within Hour, Here's What May Be Happening
Crypto Exchange Exmo.com Lists ECS Token of eCredits Ecosystem
Exmo.com crypto exchange lists eCredits’ ECS token against Bitcoin (BTC), Euro (EUR) Supercharging e-commerce with crypto solutions: What are eCredits?. Top-tier cryptocurrency exchange Exmo.com shares the details of its latest listing announcement and the opportunities it unlocks for traders. Exmo.com crypto exchange lists eCredits’ ECS token against Bitcoin (BTC),...
Is Solana Becoming Cardano's Sidechain? Charles Hoskinson's Answer to Vote
"Deal of the Year": New Elon Musk Crypto Scam Targeting Twitter Users
The Twitter followers of controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk have become the target of a new cryptocurrency scam, Bleeping Computer reports. While the social media platform is still teeming with bots promoting links to fake giveaway scams in the comments by impersonating crypto personalities, the newly discovered sham has come up with a slightly more sophisticated approach.
Exclusive Interview: How Genius Yield Unlocks New Opportunities for Individuals to Achieve Financial Freedom
Recently I spoke with Dr. Lars Brünjes and Marvin Bertin, the CTO and CSO of Genius Yield, an all-in-one DeFi platform, that combines a concentrated liquidity DEX with an automated yield optimizer. We discussed the possibilities that Genius Yield provides to its users, the benefits of the Web3 technology and, as usual, the interviewees’ crypto portfolio. Let’s dive in!
Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on This New Listing
Waves' USDN Stablecoin Depegs, Korean Regulator Issues Warning
