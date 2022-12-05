Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Related
News 12
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
Man charged in Milford homicide
Milford police say the suspect in a homicide violated a protective order and that he and the victim were in a prior dating relationship.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven officers arrested in man’s paralysis case face a judge
CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 5 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
Bristol Press
Davis Drive woman accused of stabbing neighbor's eye
BRISTOL – A Davis Drive woman is set to face a judge next week after police say she stabbed a neighbor’s eye during an altercation last week. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, left the woman with an eye injury that was described by a witness as being “cut in half or sticking out of the socket,” according to the police report in the case.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT
Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
22-Year-Old CT Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers
A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year.New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson…
darientimes.com
'He's going to kill me,' Milford homicide victim in ax attack warned weeks before death, documents show
MILFORD — Police say a woman died in a suspected ax attack at a local condo complex Tuesday night weeks after court records show she wrote in a court filing that she was scared the man charged in her homicide was going to kill her. In a Nov. 17...
Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT
A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
Judge transfers cases of 5 New Haven officers charged in incident that paralyzed man
Five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that paralyzed a man faced a judge for the first time today.
NBC Connecticut
Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder in Hartford
A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting 42-year-old William Smalls in Hartford several years ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said 46-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arrested in 2018 after killing Smalls on North Canaan Street. Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation and...
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In Milford While Trying To Sell Car, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for an armed carjacker who allegedly stole a Volvo at gunpoint from the owner who had the car for sale. The incident took place in New Haven County at 3 Maple St., in Milford. According to Milford detectives, upon returning from a test drive of...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Domestic Violence advocate says Milford woman murdered by ex-boyfriend was let down by legal system
(WFSB) - The Milford mother, murdered in her home by her ex-boyfriend, did everything right trying to keep her and her children safe, according to domestic violence advocates. Julie Minogue had several court orders that were supposed to protect her from Ewen Dewitt. Did the system fail her? Some advocates...
Suspect Nabbed After 'Targeted' Milford Attack Leaves Woman Dead, Police Say
Police in Connecticut have captured a man who allegedly killed a woman in a "targeted attack" who had an order of protection and a restraining order against him. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at a condo complex at 76 Salem Walk in Milford.
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
darientimes.com
Waterbury man found with 11,000 bags of fentanyl gets 9 years in prison
HARTFORD — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after police found 11,000 bags of fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin and firearms in his storage unit in October 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea ordered Lenwood Gatling, 39,...
Police Searching For Man Who Stole $6K In Legos From Old Saybrook Walmart, Cops Say
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of Legos from a Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee who attempted to stop him in Connecticut. The incident took in Middlesex County around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Old Saybrook Walmart. According to Old...
Know Them? Cops Searching For Stamford Smoke Shop Burglars
Police in Fairfield County are investigating a commercial burglary at a smoke shop by two men. The burglary took place in Stamford around 5:35 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Landmark Smoke Shop at 118 Broad St. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, two suspects broke into...
3rd Arrest Prompts Prisoner-Release Debate
A 37-year-old man was out on probation when he had a third armed confrontation with New Haven police. That led New Haven’s police chief to question why he was out on the street in the first place. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson raised that question at a crime-update...
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
International Business Times
Man Murders Ex-girlfriend With Axe At Her Home With Both Her Kids Inside
A Connecticut mother of two was murdered with an axe by her former boyfriend at her Milford residence, while her children were inside. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Julie Minogue and the suspect as 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt. The incident occurred Tuesday night, just days after Minogue obtained a restraining order against Dewitt.
Comments / 0