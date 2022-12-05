Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheart.com
Several PA Privately-Owned Companies Make Forbes' List
> Several PA Privately-Owned Companies Make Forbes' List. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Several Pennsylvania companies are on this year's Forbes List for the most successful privately-held businesses in the U.S. Harrisburg-based tech and electronics distributor D and H Distributing landed at No. 94 with revenue of nearly five-and-a-half-billion dollars. Convenience-store company Wawa came in at number 24 and competitor Sheetz stores was number 37. Supermarket chain Giant Eagle was number 39 and hardware company 84 Lumber was listed at number 74.
progressivegrocer.com
Hershey Touts 1st Bilingual Manufacturing Facility
The Hershey Co. is shoring up both its workforce and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts with its first bilingual manufacturing plant in Hazelton, Pa. The transformation is part of Hershey’s people-first strategy and its novel Say Hola initiative, a broad program that advances the company’s corporate responsibility commitments.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
lebtown.com
Phillips will run with Bill Bering Jr. in bid for commissioner; Kuhn also to run again
Lebanon County Commissioner Chairman Robert Phillips, who announced on Nov. 23 his intention to seek a fourth term in office, announced Wednesday that he’s running a joint election campaign with a local businessman. Phillips and Bill Bering Jr. officially launched their joint campaign as Republican candidates in hopes of...
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Harrisburg health center needs nearly $1M to move, expand
The Community Check-Up Center in Hall Manor has offered medical services to tens of thousands of low-income families for nearly 30 years. But the nonprofit hasn’t been able to shake off financial hits from the pandemic even as demand for its services has increased. That’s why the Check-Up Center...
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
wtae.com
Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats
U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
Developer unveils $100 million-plus redevelopment plan for the Shops @ Rockvale: Report
A developer has big plans for the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to a news report. New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes has agreed to purchase the shopping center and has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan that would add 416 market-rate apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the property, LancasterOnline reported.
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Clean Eatz Storefront Set to Open in Harrisburg, Spring 2023
Franchisee Steve Dyer says a full-service restaurant is the ‘right next move’ after operating the brand’s satellite meal prep model in the community for some time.
WGAL
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
WGAL
Developer wants to demolish part of Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster County, build apartments
LANCASTER, Pa. — Changes may be coming to the Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster County. New Jersey-based developer Fernmoor Homes wants to demolish about one-third of the outlet – about 200,000 square feet – and construct 13 four-story apartment buildings. There would be 416 total units, and...
echo-pilot.com
Want to buy a school? Historic Chambersburg building to be sold at auction
The oldest elementary school in Chambersburg Area School District will be sold at auction this weekend. Thousands of students over a century spent their first school years at Mary B. Sharpe Elementary, until it closed almost 15 years ago. The property's future will depend on who makes the highest bid on Saturday at the sale hosted by Gateway Gallery Auction, Chambersburg.
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Central Pa. loses ‘treasure’ with passing of longtime borough leader Jack Murray
John R. “Jack” Murray, one of the Harrisburg region’s longest-serving and most-beloved public officials, died on Nov. 28. Murray, who spent nearly his whole life in New Cumberland, was 88. Elected to New Cumberland Borough Council in 1976, Murray immediately was elected council president, a post he...
Haitian cuisine moves into Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marie’s Kitchen has been open and serving Haitian cuisine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg for just over a month. The opening of Marie’s Kitchen has been a long-time dream for owner and chef Marie Hartlaub, and it finally came true just over a month ago. abc27 reporter Bobby Laurie […]
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
pennbets.com
Parx Satellite In Shippensburg Now Scheduled For February Opening
Gambling-oriented residents of the Shippensburg area of south-central Pennsylvania have been waiting a long time for a mini-casino to open near them, and they will have to be patient a little longer. Parx Casino in Bucks County, which will operate the mini-casino in Cumberland County as a smaller, satellite facility...
