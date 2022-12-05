ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan's Blake Corum finishes seventh in Heisman Trophy voting

At one point in November, it looked like Michigan football running back Blake Corum would help lead Michigan to the College Football Playoffs, set a number of school records and win the Heisman Trophy, capping an incredible junior season. The former mission is still on, but thanks to a knee...
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
