Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Teenage girl shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, person of interest in custody

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, the call for a ShotSpotter alert in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue came in at 3 p.m. Police, fire and EMS crews were all called to the scene.

The teen girl was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed the victim is a student in the district. As an added precaution, Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center, Pittsburgh Faison, Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center and Pittsburgh Westinghouse will operate on a modified lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

One witness who spoke with Channel 11 News said she saw a crowd of teens rushing toward the laundromat before the gunshots went off.

“I thought it was going to be a fight, I thought I was going to be able to step in and intervene until I heard shots,” said Allison Mcleod.

Mcleod said she was about to start her Uber route in Homewood when she saw a group of teens rushing down the street on Frankstown Avenue– she could tell they were upset but didn’t expect what happened next.

“You could tell that someone was already injured and hurt they were upset it seemed like a previous altercation had taken place,” Mcleod said.

Mcleod, a clinician by day – said she thought she was about to break up a fight, but before she could get out of her car, she heard the gunshots and saw the crowd grow.

Mcleod said she ran over to help the teen girl who was shot in the stomach– until officers arrived.

“I tried to use some intervention. I told them you must calm down, keep her breathing, things of that nature but all of this is senseless,” Mcleod said.

Officials confirmed that the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Our city is hurting already we just lost a 4-year-old, why do y’all choose to shotguns,” Mcleod said.

This shooting comes just days after Mayor Ed Gainey made a plea to put down the guns.

“We do not have to turn to guns to solve our problems, we don’t need to do that, we need to put the guns down,” Gainey said.

As for Mcleod, she said now more than ever she wants teens to hear that message.

“Parents have to teach our kids a different way, walk away so you can live another day,” Mcleod said.

Police said the shooting led to a brief SWAT situation -- where they took a person of interest into custody.

Comments / 6

charles ware
2d ago

I loved in Pittsburgh back in the 80 thru 90,s Homewood was dangerous back then it's still dangerous WOW!! something is wrong.

Reply
2
 

