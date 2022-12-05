Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Music News
Taylor Swift and Future Top Platinum and Gold Tallies for 2022
Taylor Swift and Future top Platinum and Gold tallies for 2022; Latin music and artists continue to dominate the charts. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the Gold & Platinum program. Building on an already impressive career with another million-plus first-week launch, Taylor Swift made the Top Album with her 2x Platinum Midnights (Republic Records). Meanwhile, Future earned Top Single with his 3x Platinum “Wait for U” (Epic Records/Freebandz).
Digital Music News
Connect Music Acquires London’s MTX Music, Outlines Broader Global Expansion Plans
Connect Music, a self-described “US music monetization company that provides distribution and publishing administration services,” has officially kicked off an international expansion initiative with the acquisition of London’s MTX Music. Two-year-old Connect Music just recently reached out to DMN with word of the buyout, the financial terms...
IDA Documentary Awards: ‘All That Breathes’ Tops Winners
All that Breathes topped the 2022 IDA Documentary Awards, winning best feature and two other competitive awards. The film was previously selected as the winner of the Pare Lorentz Award. In addition to the top prize, the HBO title, which follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites that are often affected by air pollution in New Delhi, won best director for helmer Shaunak Sen and best editing.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film Awards'RRR' Costume Designer Stayed True to 1920s Fashion for the Film's Epic Dance-OffMichelle Yeoh...
Digital Music News
Drake Surpasses Eminem as Highest-Certified Singles Artist in History
Drake surpasses Eminem as the highest-certified singles artist in RIAA history, adding ten new plaques to his list of achievements. Drake continues to set new career records, surpassing Eminem to become the highest-selling singles artist in RIAA history. Chart Data reveals the Toronto native’s ten new plaques bring his total singles sold to 184 million. Eminem held the previous record with 166 million singles sold.
Digital Music News
VEVA Sound Is Partnering With Universities to Help the Next Generation of Musicians Prevent Missing Credits and Unmatched Royalties
The music industry’s much-discussed credits problem has caused musicians to miss out on billions in owed payments. Now, VEVA Sound is partnering with universities to help the next generation of music professionals receive their due recognition and compensation. VEVA Sound has long worked to improve credits and, in turn,...
Digital Music News
Triller Formally Responds to Sony Music Copyright Lawsuit, Admits ‘It Has Been Unable to Make Payments’
In August, Sony Music Entertainment (SME) sued Triller for allegedly failing to pay millions in owed licensing fees. Now, the short-form video-sharing app has officially responded to the complaint. Triller just recently submitted its answer to the multimillion-dollar suit from Sony Music, which has alleged a “failure and refusal to...
Digital Music News
[PIAS] Announces First ‘Repertoire Initiative’ Following UMG Partnership
Spinefarm is announced as the first repertoire initiative under the new alliance between [PIAS] and Universal Music Group. [PIAS], a leading independent music company that recently announced a global partnership with UMG, has entered its first significant repertoire initiative following the alliance. Beginning January 1, 2023, Spinefarm Records will join the [PIAS] group’s roster of independent labels to be distributed worldwide.
Digital Music News
CRB Announces 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment For Webcaster Royalty Rates — Songwriters Demand Similar Provision For Streaming Royalties
After increasing webcasting royalty rates for the 2021-2025 period, the Copyright Royalty Board (CRB) has officially announced a cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 – prompting songwriter organizations to call for a similar provision in the Phonorecords IV proceeding. The three-judge Copyright Royalty Board just recently released its final order detailing...
Digital Music News
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Announce 2023 World Tour Dates
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will co-headline a world tour with special guest Alice Cooper in 2023. The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off on August 5, 2023, in New York. Both bands will bring their shows across North America for the month of August before heading out to the rest of the world.
Digital Music News
Fox Cancels Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ After One Season
Fox is canceling the country music drama, ‘Monarch,’ starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, after just one season. The final episode of the first season aired on December 6 and is the end cap on the series. It was created by Melissa London Hilfers and followed a family’s struggle to keep a country music legend’s legacy going–while protecting their own self-interests.
Comments / 0