zycrypto.com

Introducing Snowfall Protocol (SNW), A New Crypto To Rivalling Crypto Majors Like Paxos Standard (PAX)

In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has been booming, with new and innovative projects being developed to rival the likes of Paxos Standard (PAX). Similarly, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), one of the top contenders, is eager to welcome you on your crypto journey. This new digital coin is quickly gaining popularity and is poised to become a major player in the world of cryptocurrencies.
zycrypto.com

XRP Lawsuit: Will Ripple Lose To The US SEC? This Crypto Pundit Believes So

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, believes Ripple will lose against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hoffman made the prediction in a tweet, noting an excerpt from the SEC’s summary judgment filing where the regulator argued that its former director of corporate finance, Bill Hinman, told Ripple executives back in 2019 that in his opinion, XRP was a security.
zycrypto.com

Axie Infinity Tops Gainers as Metaverse, P2E Tokens Lead Crypto Recovery

The popular play-to-earn token surged by double-digit on December 5. Rising NFT activity and the latest community update are behind the gains. Axie Infinity (AXS), an NFT online video game and cryptocurrency, has gained 21% in the last seven days to become the top gainer, trading at $8.49 at press time. The uptrend has pushed the market cap of the play-to-earn crypto to $853 billion. Currently, the daily trading volumes stand at $389 million (an increase of 927% from the previous day), according to data retrieved from CoinMarketCap.
zycrypto.com

Silvergate Debunks Rumours Of A Liquidity Crisis Despite BlockFi, FTX Exposure

Silvergate bank has defended itself against allegations that it could be facing a liquidity crunch due to its close relationship with cash-beleaguered crypto exchange FTX and lending firm BlockFi. Following the collapse of the two crypto firms, rumours that Silvergate could be facing a potential bank run after some experts...
zycrypto.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Envisioned To Spring Up Alongside Crypto Majors Like BNB

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and crypto majors are all predicted to ascend in value in 2023. Analysts expect ORBN to shine the brightest and have net returns of up to 60x. Orbeon Protocol is changing the game since its features will enable everyone to participate in early-stage acquisitions. After a rise in demand, ORBN’s presale has reached its third round.
zycrypto.com

Do Kwon Says Alameda Instigated Terra’s Downfall – Suggests FTX’s Collapse Is Deserved

Do Kwon has accused FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda Research of manipulating the market, leading to the collapse of TerraUSD in May. In a thread of tweets today, the embattled Terraform Labs co-founder sought explanations on the mystery of large transactions involving large chime crypto lending firms and Alameda shortly before Terra’s crash.
zycrypto.com

MetaMask Reviews Data Collection Policy Following Community Backlash

The platform aims to reduce data retention to seven days. ConsenSys will also allow for the use of third-party RPCs and self-hosted nodes. ConsenSys, the company behind MetaMask and Remote Procedure Call (RPC) infrastructure Infura, has clarified how it handles data privacy after being criticized for collecting users’ wallet information and IP addresses. In a blog dated December 6, the blockchain software company issued a list of clarifications, commitments, and updates on the matter.
zycrypto.com

2023 Predictions For Cardano Are Extremely Bullish; Here’s Why

Cardano supporters assert that 2023 will be a highly bullish year for the Cardano network’s ecosystem and native token ADA. In a recent Twitter thread, pseudonymous Cardano community pundit and ambassador ‘ADA Whale’ revealed why he believes the coming year will be massive for the network. ‘ADA...
zycrypto.com

Squaddy’s Token Sale Session Begins on P2B

Squaddy’s token sale session on P2B has begun. Tokens can be purchased, and participation in the project’s community can be initiated until December 9. After the token sale, the cryptocurrency will be traded on the P2B platform. In the meantime, this is a quick summary of the endeavour.

