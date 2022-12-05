The popular play-to-earn token surged by double-digit on December 5. Rising NFT activity and the latest community update are behind the gains. Axie Infinity (AXS), an NFT online video game and cryptocurrency, has gained 21% in the last seven days to become the top gainer, trading at $8.49 at press time. The uptrend has pushed the market cap of the play-to-earn crypto to $853 billion. Currently, the daily trading volumes stand at $389 million (an increase of 927% from the previous day), according to data retrieved from CoinMarketCap.

1 DAY AGO