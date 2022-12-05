Read full article on original website
Binance CEO CZ Calls Sam Bankman-Fried A Fraudster, Reveals the Real Reason Behind FTX Crash
Following the dissolution of Binance and FTX’s deal, the market has since reacted with even more distrust. Sam Bankman-Fried has been criticized even more, but the CEO of Binance, who was to acquire FTX, has not been spared. CZ makes a bigger revelation about SBF and the FTX controversy.
Crypto Lender Nexo to Exit US Market Over ‘‘Unclear Regulations’’
Cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform Nexo has announced that it is withdrawing its products from the United States over the ‘‘coming months’’ over regulatory challenges. The announcement was made through the company’s website on December 5. “Our decision comes after more than 18 months of...
Introducing Snowfall Protocol (SNW), A New Crypto To Rivalling Crypto Majors Like Paxos Standard (PAX)
In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has been booming, with new and innovative projects being developed to rival the likes of Paxos Standard (PAX). Similarly, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), one of the top contenders, is eager to welcome you on your crypto journey. This new digital coin is quickly gaining popularity and is poised to become a major player in the world of cryptocurrencies.
XRP Lawsuit: Attorney Reveals Ripple’s Biggest Danger In SEC Case As It Edges Towards Gigantic Win
Attorney John Deaton, the founder of Crypto Law and staunch Ripple supporter, has pointed out what he opined to be the biggest threat to Ripple securing a complete victory over the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) even as the case draws to an end. According to Deaton, this threat...
XRP Lawsuit: Will Ripple Lose To The US SEC? This Crypto Pundit Believes So
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, believes Ripple will lose against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hoffman made the prediction in a tweet, noting an excerpt from the SEC’s summary judgment filing where the regulator argued that its former director of corporate finance, Bill Hinman, told Ripple executives back in 2019 that in his opinion, XRP was a security.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
BNB and BUSD sway holders with proof of reserves – Oryen Network sees 3X during the ongoing presale
Cryptocurrency can be very beneficial for holders as it can potentially give them high yields due to its volatility and decentralized nature. In addition, this asset can be easily and quickly traded, and its transactions are secure, making it an excellent tool for hedging against market volatility. One such cryptocurrency,...
Axie Infinity Tops Gainers as Metaverse, P2E Tokens Lead Crypto Recovery
The popular play-to-earn token surged by double-digit on December 5. Rising NFT activity and the latest community update are behind the gains. Axie Infinity (AXS), an NFT online video game and cryptocurrency, has gained 21% in the last seven days to become the top gainer, trading at $8.49 at press time. The uptrend has pushed the market cap of the play-to-earn crypto to $853 billion. Currently, the daily trading volumes stand at $389 million (an increase of 927% from the previous day), according to data retrieved from CoinMarketCap.
Silvergate Debunks Rumours Of A Liquidity Crisis Despite BlockFi, FTX Exposure
Silvergate bank has defended itself against allegations that it could be facing a liquidity crunch due to its close relationship with cash-beleaguered crypto exchange FTX and lending firm BlockFi. Following the collapse of the two crypto firms, rumours that Silvergate could be facing a potential bank run after some experts...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Envisioned To Spring Up Alongside Crypto Majors Like BNB
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and crypto majors are all predicted to ascend in value in 2023. Analysts expect ORBN to shine the brightest and have net returns of up to 60x. Orbeon Protocol is changing the game since its features will enable everyone to participate in early-stage acquisitions. After a rise in demand, ORBN’s presale has reached its third round.
Lucky Mystery Box Announces Launch of its Crypto lottery on the TRON Network With a 1M USDT Prize Pool
Play-to-earn blockchain gaming startup Lucky Mystery Box revealed the launch of its Crypto Lottery on the TRON network. The platform announced via an official press release today, noting that the Crypto Lottery launch will be followed by a whopping prize pool worth 1 million USDT. The launch will see users...
Do Kwon Says Alameda Instigated Terra’s Downfall – Suggests FTX’s Collapse Is Deserved
Do Kwon has accused FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda Research of manipulating the market, leading to the collapse of TerraUSD in May. In a thread of tweets today, the embattled Terraform Labs co-founder sought explanations on the mystery of large transactions involving large chime crypto lending firms and Alameda shortly before Terra’s crash.
Silicon Valley startup Actual made climate action into a SimCity-like game. Sheep farmers are the first players.
Actual helps companies visualize challenges around problems like greenhouse-gas emissions and decide which climate solutions to invest in.
Ericsson and Apple end patent-related legal disputes with patent license deal
STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment group Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Friday it had agreed a multi-year global patent license agreement with Apple (AAPL.O). "The settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties," Ericsson said in a statement.
MetaMask Reviews Data Collection Policy Following Community Backlash
The platform aims to reduce data retention to seven days. ConsenSys will also allow for the use of third-party RPCs and self-hosted nodes. ConsenSys, the company behind MetaMask and Remote Procedure Call (RPC) infrastructure Infura, has clarified how it handles data privacy after being criticized for collecting users’ wallet information and IP addresses. In a blog dated December 6, the blockchain software company issued a list of clarifications, commitments, and updates on the matter.
2023 Predictions For Cardano Are Extremely Bullish; Here’s Why
Cardano supporters assert that 2023 will be a highly bullish year for the Cardano network’s ecosystem and native token ADA. In a recent Twitter thread, pseudonymous Cardano community pundit and ambassador ‘ADA Whale’ revealed why he believes the coming year will be massive for the network. ‘ADA...
Squaddy’s Token Sale Session Begins on P2B
Squaddy’s token sale session on P2B has begun. Tokens can be purchased, and participation in the project’s community can be initiated until December 9. After the token sale, the cryptocurrency will be traded on the P2B platform. In the meantime, this is a quick summary of the endeavour.
6 Employment Trends That Will Dominate in 2023
It has been a rough end of the year for many workers as big corporations announce massive layoffs and hiring freezes. We could be in for a rocky year ahead as well, as job openings are expected to...
