Report: Bucs DL Vita Vea, Akiem Hicks expected to play vs. Saints

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have both of their space-eating defensive tackles in the lineup for Monday night’s prime-time showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks are both expected to play Monday night despite dealing with foot injuries, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Both players were listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

Hicks suffered his initial foot injury during Tampa Bay’s win in Week 2 back in New Orleans, while Vea played through his last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Having both in the lineup should be a huge boost for the Bucs, as they look to contain one of the NFL’s most dynamic running backs in Alvin Kamara.

