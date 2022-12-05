Read full article on original website
Related
Overwhelmed with illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
OSP launches new gun permit website while Measure 114 remains on hold
Oregon State Police on Thursday launched a new webpage that includes a gun permit to purchase application and explains the steps required to receive a gun permit in the state after the passage of Measure 114.
KCBY
OSP publishes Measure 114 permit-to-purchase application, training course still to come
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Thursday published the permit-to-purchase application created under Ballot Measure 114, despite the measure being on hold due to court challenges. You can view the application on OSP's new webpage devoted to Measure 114's permit to purchase requirement. In addition to the application,...
‘NOW’S THE TIME’: Stock up on guns and ammo, firearm group tells Oregon residents as legal battle rages on
Oregon residents continue to stock up on firearms after a judge temporarily blocked a strict new gun control law from taking effect, but the future is still uncertain.
KCBY
Oregon loses appeal to end pause on Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon denied a request by the state Department of Justice to have it review a circuit court judge’s decision to prevent enforcement of Ballot Measure 114. The court also ruled the Harney County suit to pause the gun control...
KCBY
OSP to launch permit-to-purchase firearms website Thursday
Even though implementation of Measure 114, Oregon’s new voter-approved gun law, is on hold for now, Oregon State Police is getting the application process set up now. Superintendent Terri Davie told a Senate committee Wednesday that the permit-to-purchase application will be live on the OSP website starting Thursday. The...
KCBY
Arguments abound over whether Oregon should raise alcohol price
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's Oregon's deadliest addiction and we're examining one controversial solution: Recovery advocates want to raise the price of alcohol to combat heavy drinking and curb alcohol use disorder. The Oregon Health Authority says excessive alcohol use remains the third leading cause of preventable death among Oregonians...
opb.org
Oregon public defender crisis reaching into all corners of criminal justice system
Your browser does not support the audio element. Earlier this year, the American Bar Association published a report finding that Oregon barely had 31% of the public defenders it needed to provide adequate criminal defense to those facing criminal charges. That’s something that public defenders themselves have known and experienced first hand for many years. Carl Macpherson, executive director of the Metropolitan Public Defender, says the shortage that’s developed is unconstitutional and unethical. He says part of the problem is an increasing number of people who are entering the system because of a lack of other services, like mental health and substance abuse treatment. And, judges are dismissing cases if a needed public defender isn’t available.
Tax windfalls, federal aid fueled Oregon’s big growth in government spending. Now lawmakers face tough choices
Oregon lawmakers and governor-elect Tina Kotek will face difficult decisions about government spending priorities in next year’s legislative session, due to the expiration of federal pandemic aid and the expected slowdown in windfall tax revenues that fueled huge growth in the state budget. Many of the outlays approved by...
kezi.com
Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage
SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. OSP's “permit to purchase” webpage launched on December 8, the day Measure 114...
Oregon Measure 114 temporarily blocked statewide by county judge in separate challenge
A Harney County judge Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against all provisions of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114. Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio’s order came three hours after a federal judge allowed the measure to take effect as planned with a 30-day delay in the provision that requires a permit to buy a gun.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
KCBY
Confusion and questions abound about Measure 114's process for permits to purchase guns
PORTLAND, Ore — Firearms instructors and gun sellers tell us they still don't know how Measure 114's new permitting process will work, and that they've gotten no direction on it yet from the state. Once Measure 114 takes effect, people wanting to buy guns will have to go through...
Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules
I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
opb.org
Federal judge says Oregon gun measure can go forward; state judge says it cannot
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hours after a federal judge ruled a ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon can take effect Thursday and put a 30-day hold on the permit requirement to purchase a firearm, a state circuit court judge blocked the entire law from going into effect.
kezi.com
Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
elkhornmediagroup.com
UPDATE: Harney County is granted a temporary restraining order of measure 114
HARNEY COUNTY – While four lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Oregon’s new gun control measure are being heard in U.S. District Court in Portland, a fifth suit has been filed in Harney County Circuit Court. Unlike with the federal judge, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio has granted a 10-day temporary restraining order against the entirety of Ballot Measure 114.
KCBY
Governors, Tribal leaders celebrate world's largest river restoration project
IRON GATE FISH HATCHERY, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and Tribal leaders from the Klamath, Karuk, and Yurok Tribes came together to celebrate the nation’s largest dam removal and the world’s largest river restoration project.
WWEEK
Measure 114 Remains Temporarily Blocked
Measure 114, the gun control measure passed by Oregonians by a slim margin in November, will not go into effect as planned tomorrow, the Oregon Supreme Court has ruled. Yesterday, a state judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law’s implementation as part of a lawsuit filed by several gun rights groups challenging its constitutionality.
Doctors urge Oregonians to put the mask back on when indoors
With cases of RSV, and the flu forcing hospitals into crisis mode, local physicians and state officials are encouraging the public to put the mask back on when indoors.
Comments / 1