Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Joel Eisenberg

Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes After 45 Years

The shuttering of the stalwart location is reported to be “unexpected.” An adjoining A&W is also closing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and KokomoTribune.com.
Narcity

8 Toronto Restaurants That Take Large Reservations Without A Minimum Spend

One of the most stressful parts about planning dinner with your friends is finding a restaurant that will accommodate everyone and be within a reasonable budget. Toronto is filled with so many restaurants, but not many of them can take big parties without some sort of contingency, whether that's a minimum charge or a set menu.
ABC News

How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever

Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Ridley's Wreckage

Old Style Pork Chops

Most people don't make pork chops because they always turn out dry. No one wants to bite into a dry piece of sawdust. When prepared properly pork chops are one of my favorite proteins! These garlicky creamy pork chops are smothered in a delicious garlic cream sauce with whole garlic cloves! These chops pack a punch with flavor, they are moist and juicy and best of all quick and easy to make!
triangletribune.com

Holiday Sandwich

All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack. When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.
townandstyle.com

Treasured Holiday Recipes

Food brings people together, especially during the holidays. Whether we’ve eaten them since childhood or adopted them as more recent traditions, many of the dishes we serve up this season have special meaning. T&S reached out to St. Louisans for their favorite recipes to share some holiday joy. Bon appétit!
Autoblog

2022 Holiday Gift Guide | Autoblog Staff Picks

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With the holidays around the corner, Autoblog has come together to create our holiday gift guide for the year. If you're looking for some gift ideas for a loved one (even if that loved one is yourself), we've got some great ones for you to consider, hand-picked by the Autoblog staff.
therecipecritic.com

Homemade Hot Chocolate Bombs

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Once you try making hot chocolate with hot chocolate bombs, you’ll never go back. Your hot chocolate will turn out creamy, rich, and packed with deep chocolatey flavor every time! These are great for gift-giving or enjoying on a chilly evening with the family.

