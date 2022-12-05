Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrity Chef Throws Out Christian Group. That’s Just What Justice Alito Was Afraid of.
Just two days after the Supreme Court considered the case of a Christian web designer for the right to refuse certain services to same-sex couples, the conservative internet is in a flurry of outrage over a restaurant refusing service to a Christian group that supports anti-LGBTQ causes. Metzger Bar and...
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
SCOTUS whistleblower admits incident in his book 'possibly' did not happen, then Jordan proves it didn't
Rev. Robert Schenck, who told Chief Justice John Roberts that a 2014 decision by Justice Samuel Alito leaked in advance, admitted that a story from his book may not be true.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Washington Examiner
AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed
The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
Kari Lake Claims She Would Have Stayed In Prison If She Were Brittney Griner, Rather Than Be Traded For Viktor Bout
Kari Lake said if she was Brittney Griner, she would have stayed locked up in Russia rather than be traded for arms dealer Victor Bout. The post Kari Lake Claims She Would Have Stayed In Prison If She Were Brittney Griner, Rather Than Be Traded For Viktor Bout appeared first on NewsOne.
Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision
On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
The Georgia Republican Unscathed by Walker’s Defeat
ATLANTA — As Republicans smarting from Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia continue the process of assigning blame, one man seems to be conspicuously above reproach: Gov. Brian P. Kemp.
Comments / 0