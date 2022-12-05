Captain of the men’s basketball team, third-year guard Sean St. Lucia has started all 26 games and has helped lead the team to numerous victories. The mechanical engineering major is a triplet and both of his siblings are involved with sports teams of their own; his sister also attends New Paltz. After graduating from Niskayuna High School in 2020 as a Scholar-Athlete, St. Lucia decided to continue his athletic career at SUNY New Paltz. Not soon after, he received the responsibility of becoming team captain.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO