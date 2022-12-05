ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

newpaltz.edu

Lemon Squeeze Piano Bar Soon to Open its Doors

It’s 7:00 p.m. on a Thursday night — the first night of December to be exact. You’re walking down Main Street when various pitches and volumes of “Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah ah, ah-ah, ah-ah. So goodbye yellow brick road,” fills your ears. It’s not good, not in the slightest — but the energy is palpable. Following the noise, you find yourself at the Lemon Squeeze.
Theatre Arts earns best-ever 45 nominations in 2022 BroadwayWorld Awards

The Department of Theatre Arts at SUNY New Paltz received more nominations than ever before in the 2022 BroadwayWorld Awards recognizing outstanding regional productions in central New York. Voting is open until Dec. 31, 2022! Click here to cast your ballot and support New Paltz Theatre casts and crews. Students...
Faculty Governance announces last meeting of fall 2022 semester

The following message was sent to faculty and staff on Dec. 9. The end of the fall 2022 semester is upon us. We have worked hard to get to this point. This coming Tuesday, Dec. 13, 12-2 p.m., let’s take a break, convene with colleagues, and commemorate our milestones.
Athlete of the Week: Sean St. Lucia

Captain of the men’s basketball team, third-year guard Sean St. Lucia has started all 26 games and has helped lead the team to numerous victories. The mechanical engineering major is a triplet and both of his siblings are involved with sports teams of their own; his sister also attends New Paltz. After graduating from Niskayuna High School in 2020 as a Scholar-Athlete, St. Lucia decided to continue his athletic career at SUNY New Paltz. Not soon after, he received the responsibility of becoming team captain.
