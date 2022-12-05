ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game

Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach

The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season

Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban visits Alabama 4-Star wide receiver commit at home

Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban was in Texas Monday, and he visited the Crimson Tide’s four-star wide receiver commit, Jalen Hale, along with the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas, and he is one of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown grad, Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. wins Lombardi Award

Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 1986.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban

Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
uab.edu

A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10

Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
