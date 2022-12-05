Read full article on original website
Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game
Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
Alabama commit Brayson Hubbard took rare path into Tide’s 2023 class
Brayson Hubbard is currently listed on the On3 Composite rankings as the No. 7 senior recruit in Mississippi, the 436th-ranked player in the country and the No. 28 player at his position. Those numbers mean nothing to the Ocean Springs High School star. If they did, he would probably be...
Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach
The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
The interesting study of Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class from 2021
The 2021 Alabama signing class has an interesting place in football recruiting history. When it was complete, it was the highest-rated group in the history of the 247Sports Composite. The 327.80 rating ended the reign of the 2010 Florida class that previously held that honor. Two years later, the hit...
tdalabamamag.com
A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season
Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
How Alabama’s Sugar Bowl roster is looking after transfers
As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama roster for the Sugar Bowl remains written in pencil. There are a few factors to consider with the depth chart in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 31 meeting with Kansas State. So far, 12 Crimson Tide players entered the transfer portal in...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban visits Alabama 4-Star wide receiver commit at home
Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban was in Texas Monday, and he visited the Crimson Tide’s four-star wide receiver commit, Jalen Hale, along with the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas, and he is one of...
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown grad, Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. wins Lombardi Award
Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 1986.
Meet the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team
Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Football First Team!
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
Central High School Names Demario Pippen As New Football Coach
Central High School has announced its new Head Football Coach. Demario Pippen, former Central High School Running Back will take the reigns as Head Coach for the 2023-2024 season. Physical, fast, tough, and disciplined is the brand of football Pippen says he'd like to bring to Central High School's team...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
1,700 University of Alabama Students to Graduate in Saturday Commencement
The University of Alabama will host two fall commencement ceremonies this Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. Around 1,700 graduates are expected to receive degrees during the ceremonies, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Shane Dorrill, the University's Assistant Director of Communications, shared details about the commencements in a press release Wednesday,
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
