New Orleans, LA

The Comeback

Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release

Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Baker Cooks: Newcomer Mayfield Rallies Rams Past Vegas 17-16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Injury-plagued LA Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield off Waivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Bryce Young Reveals New Partnership

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young announced that he would be partnering with Celsius on Tuesday afternoon. Young announced this new deal with the energy drink company on his instagram. The 2021 Heisman winner has cashed in on many NIL deals so far with companies such as Beats By Dre, Subway, CashApp,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

As Player Complaints Mount, NY Giants’ Rookie Coach Faces Toughest Test Yet

Let's all be honest with one another: no one believed the New York Giants would be in the playoff hunt by the time December rolled around. Yes, most fans were motivated by the hiring of Joe Schoen, and the subsequent hiring of Brian Daboll, to lead the G-Men in 2022. That said, most fans were also certain that this rebuild would take time, and a return to relevancy wouldn't come until 2023, at the earliest. While the team is certainly still building, they've also vaulted themselves into the playoff picture, and for Daboll and the coaching staff, it's been smooth sailing most of the way.
WASHINGTON, CA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

