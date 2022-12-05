Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release
Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
Watch Saints Fan Tell GM Mickey Loomis to “Make a Move” and Fire Coach Dennis Allen
The New Orleans Saints season has been a nightmare, and Monday night it reached a new low. Leading by 13 points with just over 3 minutes to play, the Saints managed to lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling to 4-9 on the season. It was an epic collapse, further...
Bills Mafia Helped Shovel Players Out of Snow Ahead of Detroit Game: WATCH
Remember back when the Buffalo Bills had to move their home game to Detroit because of snow? Bills Mafia had... The post Bills Mafia Helped Shovel Players Out of Snow Ahead of Detroit Game: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
Baker Cooks: Newcomer Mayfield Rallies Rams Past Vegas 17-16
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
New York Giants’ Legend Tours Celebrity’s Apartment, and It Gets Very Strange [WATCH]
It seems as though the longer that Eli Manning is out of the NFL, the more popular he becomes. Manning is the co-host of the Manningcast, which serves as the companion broadcast to Monday Night Football on ESPN2. He is also an ambassador for the Giants in a number of areas, including on social media, where he hosts The Eli Manning Show.
Injury-plagued LA Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield off Waivers
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.
ESPN Draft Analyst Believes Bryce Young Will Go No. 1 Overall
Bryce Young has yet to announce whether or not he will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. Either way, Young’s performance over the last two seasons speaks for itself and ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes the Alabama quarterback will be the No. 1 overall pick come April.
Bryce Young Reveals New Partnership
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young announced that he would be partnering with Celsius on Tuesday afternoon. Young announced this new deal with the energy drink company on his instagram. The 2021 Heisman winner has cashed in on many NIL deals so far with companies such as Beats By Dre, Subway, CashApp,...
As Player Complaints Mount, NY Giants’ Rookie Coach Faces Toughest Test Yet
Let's all be honest with one another: no one believed the New York Giants would be in the playoff hunt by the time December rolled around. Yes, most fans were motivated by the hiring of Joe Schoen, and the subsequent hiring of Brian Daboll, to lead the G-Men in 2022. That said, most fans were also certain that this rebuild would take time, and a return to relevancy wouldn't come until 2023, at the earliest. While the team is certainly still building, they've also vaulted themselves into the playoff picture, and for Daboll and the coaching staff, it's been smooth sailing most of the way.
Legendary Dallas Cowboys Tight End Receives TAPPS Coach of the Year Award
Jason Witten spent 17 seasons on the gridiron performing at the tight end position masterfully. In that time, Witten racked up countless awards including Pro Bowl honors, Walter Payton Man of the Year, and more. Now Witten adds high school coach of the year to his legendary resume. The former...
ESPN’s TJ Quinn Discusses Brittney Griner’s Release from Russia on ESPN Sioux Falls(AUDIO)
The world woke up to the news on Thursday that WNBA star Brittney Griner had been released from a Russian prison in a high-stakes prisoner swap. The 10-month ordeal came to a conclusion for Griner after months of negotiations for her release. Griner was being held after she plead guilty...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0