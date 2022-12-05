ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a restaurant break-in. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Chicken Hop, 3511 E. State St. in Rockford. Police responded to the alarm and found the front doors and windows of the restaurant had...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

DQ Grill & Chill is coming to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new restaurant will break ground in Belvidere this week. Developers will be on-site at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new DQ Grill & Chill at 1610 North State Street. The new restaurant will sit next to Taco Bell, across...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Vetsroll donates money to South Beloit veteran

SOUTH BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Vetsroll surprised local veteran Nick Parnello Wednesday with money to help his fight against an undisclosed illness. Parnello is an advocate for former military members and president of the Vietnam Veterans Honor Society, he recently entered a new battle this time against a debilitating disease.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WIFR

Rockford native to fill recent vacancy on Rockford School Board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Schools board has selected a new representative for one of its subdistricts. Kim Haley will be sworn in on December 13 as the representative for subdistrict F of RPS. Her term will last through April 2023. Haley will replace Michael Connor, who submitted...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford IceHogs gear up for Teddy Bear Toss this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs’ famous Teddy Bear Toss is coming up this weekend. On Saturday, December 10, fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice after the IceHogs score their first goal in the IceHogs’ game against the Iowa Wild.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Realtors to collect art supplies for Rockford Area Arts Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a different and unique holiday party for Rockford area realtors―as the price of admission to the event is art supplies. The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors will be collecting art supplies from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, to benefit the Rockford Area Arts Council, 713 E. State St., in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

$16M expansion coming to Harlem High School in 2023

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Exciting times for students in the Harlem School District as Harlem High School makes plans to start construction on a new $16 million Career and Technical Education Center. “This will provide students with the opportunity to choose. Do I want to continue to go onto...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WIFR

Aviation study offers recommendations to mitigate noise complaints at RFD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Chicago Rockford International airport gets busier it also gets noisier, causing major concerns for residents who live near the airport. To help address some of these issues, the Greater Rockford Airport Authority hosted a virtual forum Thursday allowing neighbors to sound off about the sound levels.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

U.S. Cellular donates $5K to Northern Illinois Rockford Food Bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Cellular surprised Northern Illinois Rockford Food Bank Tuesday with a $5,000 donation. Th organization presented a $2,500 check to the food bank and $2,500 worth of non-perishable food items. “1,300 meals is a lot of meals so I think that’s outstanding, community means family,” said...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fall event in the Pretzel City receives a tourism award from the state at the 2022 Excellence in Tourism awards. The annual beer festival in Freeport won “Best Event organized with a budget of less than three-quarters of a million dollars.” The festival was one of more than a dozen events and tourism strategies to receive an award at the governor’s conference on travel and tourism.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
FREEPORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy