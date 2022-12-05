Read full article on original website
WIFR
Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a restaurant break-in. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Chicken Hop, 3511 E. State St. in Rockford. Police responded to the alarm and found the front doors and windows of the restaurant had...
WIFR
Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
WIFR
Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
WIFR
New scam demands money be deposited into Bitcoin machine to vacate warrant
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A new phone scam scares victims into thinking they have an outstanding warrant with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued a scam warning to residents Wednesday after several reports of a person claiming to be “Sgt. Johnson of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.”
WIFR
DQ Grill & Chill is coming to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new restaurant will break ground in Belvidere this week. Developers will be on-site at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new DQ Grill & Chill at 1610 North State Street. The new restaurant will sit next to Taco Bell, across...
WIFR
Vetsroll donates money to South Beloit veteran
SOUTH BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Vetsroll surprised local veteran Nick Parnello Wednesday with money to help his fight against an undisclosed illness. Parnello is an advocate for former military members and president of the Vietnam Veterans Honor Society, he recently entered a new battle this time against a debilitating disease.
WIFR
Rockford native to fill recent vacancy on Rockford School Board
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Schools board has selected a new representative for one of its subdistricts. Kim Haley will be sworn in on December 13 as the representative for subdistrict F of RPS. Her term will last through April 2023. Haley will replace Michael Connor, who submitted...
WIFR
VetsRoll presents South Beloit veteran with community fundraising presentation
SOUTH BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - VetsRoll surprised a South Beloit man Wednesday with a presentation of area fundraisers organized by a close friend. Bryan Davis started the GiveSendGo fundraiser to help raise money for Nick Parnello’s fight against his recently diagnosed illness. “It was recently discovered that Nick has...
WIFR
Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
WIFR
Rockford IceHogs gear up for Teddy Bear Toss this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs’ famous Teddy Bear Toss is coming up this weekend. On Saturday, December 10, fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice after the IceHogs score their first goal in the IceHogs’ game against the Iowa Wild.
WIFR
Realtors to collect art supplies for Rockford Area Arts Council
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a different and unique holiday party for Rockford area realtors―as the price of admission to the event is art supplies. The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors will be collecting art supplies from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, to benefit the Rockford Area Arts Council, 713 E. State St., in Rockford.
WIFR
Viral Freeport ‘Grinch Dog’ brings Christmas cheer to millions
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - You’re probably familiar with “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” story, but one Freeport pup has taken on the role of the green beast―and he surely isn’t a mean one. Every member of the Spielmann family likes Christmas a lot, including their...
WIFR
$16M expansion coming to Harlem High School in 2023
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Exciting times for students in the Harlem School District as Harlem High School makes plans to start construction on a new $16 million Career and Technical Education Center. “This will provide students with the opportunity to choose. Do I want to continue to go onto...
WIFR
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
WIFR
Aviation study offers recommendations to mitigate noise complaints at RFD
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Chicago Rockford International airport gets busier it also gets noisier, causing major concerns for residents who live near the airport. To help address some of these issues, the Greater Rockford Airport Authority hosted a virtual forum Thursday allowing neighbors to sound off about the sound levels.
WIFR
U.S. Cellular donates $5K to Northern Illinois Rockford Food Bank
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Cellular surprised Northern Illinois Rockford Food Bank Tuesday with a $5,000 donation. Th organization presented a $2,500 check to the food bank and $2,500 worth of non-perishable food items. “1,300 meals is a lot of meals so I think that’s outstanding, community means family,” said...
WIFR
Winnebago Track/XC standout Grace Erb signs NLI to run at Illinois State
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - While Winnebago’s Grace Erb isn’t quite done with her high school running career, the senior has her next steps planned out. The three-sport athlete signed her letter of intent Wednesday to run track and cross country at Illinois State University next year. Erb had...
WIFR
Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fall event in the Pretzel City receives a tourism award from the state at the 2022 Excellence in Tourism awards. The annual beer festival in Freeport won “Best Event organized with a budget of less than three-quarters of a million dollars.” The festival was one of more than a dozen events and tourism strategies to receive an award at the governor’s conference on travel and tourism.
WIFR
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
