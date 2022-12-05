Read full article on original website
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
WHSV
RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is nearing the end of its second annual Festival of Trees online auction. Advocates for Valley Animals started the auction last year to raise money for the SPCA. In its first year, the auction raised nearly $3,000 for the SPCA, and with more...
WHSV
WHSV’s Toy Convoy 26th year concludes this Saturday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The end of WHSV’s “Toy Convoy” is coming up this Saturday. For 26 years, we’ve been collecting donated toys from the community for the Salvation Army to distribute to families around the Valley. The Salvation Army has 900 kids to serve...
pagevalleynews.com
‘One of the most fortunate escapes from death’
December 8, 1911 — J. Thos. Miller, of Elkton, who was called to Luray on Tuesday by the illness of his mother says that one of his sons shot another recently while the two were out hunting. The young men, Irvin and John Miller, were separated and the latter...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours
VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
WHSV
Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night in Fishersville, Augusta Health welcomed the community to check out its new Outpatient Pavilion. It’s a project that’s been years in the making. It was first approved by the Augusta Health Board in 2019, with the groundbreaking happening in Sept....
WHSV
Shenandoah County school board adopts new policy on instructional material
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) board took action on Thursday to adopt new policies regarding sexually explicit content. This comes as a result of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signing a bill in April that requires schools to give parents a say in whether their kids will engage in such materials.
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
WHSV
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man shot by the Reno Police Department in downtown Reno is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man, the Page County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray, Virginia, area...
WHSV
Historic Harrisonburg clock restored
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 1896, the clock tower at the Rockingham County Circuit Court building has chimed every day. That was until the fall of last year when there seemed to be a mechanical issue with the clock which caused it to stop ringing. Now, just over a year...
WHSV
UVA students help walk Clark Elementary students to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bus driver shortage has some Charlottesville students taking some old-school walks in the morning. Now, their new buddies from the University of Virginia are making sure their commute to class is a safe one. Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place...
WHSV
Community honors missing Augusta County child
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
WHSV
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
WHSV
Staunton shows out in support for shopping local
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays. Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening. “We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which...
WHSV
The students behind “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors”
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, New Directions Center in Staunton hosted the “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors” silent auction to raise awareness about surviving domestic abuse and to raise money. But behind the moving display was a group of James Madison University students in an Organizational Communication...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George
It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
