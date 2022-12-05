ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

WHSV

RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is nearing the end of its second annual Festival of Trees online auction. Advocates for Valley Animals started the auction last year to raise money for the SPCA. In its first year, the auction raised nearly $3,000 for the SPCA, and with more...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

WHSV’s Toy Convoy 26th year concludes this Saturday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The end of WHSV’s “Toy Convoy” is coming up this Saturday. For 26 years, we’ve been collecting donated toys from the community for the Salvation Army to distribute to families around the Valley. The Salvation Army has 900 kids to serve...
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

‘One of the most fortunate escapes from death’

December 8, 1911 — J. Thos. Miller, of Elkton, who was called to Luray on Tuesday by the illness of his mother says that one of his sons shot another recently while the two were out hunting. The young men, Irvin and John Miller, were separated and the latter...
LURAY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours

VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night in Fishersville, Augusta Health welcomed the community to check out its new Outpatient Pavilion. It’s a project that’s been years in the making. It was first approved by the Augusta Health Board in 2019, with the groundbreaking happening in Sept....
FISHERSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

National website asks for help to solve local cold cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Historic Harrisonburg clock restored

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 1896, the clock tower at the Rockingham County Circuit Court building has chimed every day. That was until the fall of last year when there seemed to be a mechanical issue with the clock which caused it to stop ringing. Now, just over a year...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

UVA students help walk Clark Elementary students to school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bus driver shortage has some Charlottesville students taking some old-school walks in the morning. Now, their new buddies from the University of Virginia are making sure their commute to class is a safe one. Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Community honors missing Augusta County child

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton shows out in support for shopping local

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays. Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening. “We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

The students behind “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, New Directions Center in Staunton hosted the “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors” silent auction to raise awareness about surviving domestic abuse and to raise money. But behind the moving display was a group of James Madison University students in an Organizational Communication...
STAUNTON, VA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George

It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

