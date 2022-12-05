Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Truck electrification program makes $13M available to Pennsylvania communities
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering almost $13 million to local governments, businesses and nonprofits to replace diesel trucks with zero- or low-emission trucks. The Driving PA Forward initiative makes $12.7 million available in an effort to curb local air pollution problems in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. gets $6.6M in federal funds to expand broadband access
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is getting a big boost from the federal government to increase broadband access. Gov. Tom Wolf announced $6.6 million in federal funds Thursday. The money is coming from two federal programs, one to expand high-speed internet access, the other for computer training. The governor's office says...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina railroads to receive $12M in taxpayer funds under grant match program
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is investing $12 million to improve infrastructure for short line railroads across the state as part of a grant match program with local railways. The North Carolina Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a total of 13 grants to improve 52 railroad bridges...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unionized Red Cross workers in Wisconsin vote to strike during holiday blood drive
(The Center Square) – Unionized Red Cross workers in Wisconsin are planning to strike during the year’s largest blood drive. AFSCME, which represents Locals 1205 and 1558 in Red Cross offices in Madison and Green Bay, on Wednesday said members voted to walk off the job on Dec. 23, just in time to disrupt the Red Cross’s 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy sues edible cannabinoids companies
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a collection of Moorhead-based manufacturers and retailers of edible cannabinoids. The board filed a civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji and Wonky Confections. The board said in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report analyzes trends with Louisiana crime data
(The Center Square) — A new report is putting Louisiana’s crime statistics in the proper perspective, illustrating the dynamic between reforms and public safety using the most recent data. The Pelican Institute released the report "Crime in Louisiana, Analyzing the Data" on Wednesday to offer lawmakers and the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ducey holds final cabinet meeting before handing keys to Arizona governor's office to Hobbs
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey held his last cabinet meeting on Thursday in Phoenix. The governor met with agency leaders to discuss the legacy of his administration, and most of the meeting focused on improvements made in different departments over his eight years in office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Another large insurer is leaving Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state’s widening insurance crisis.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Harney County judge temporarily blocks Oregon firearms measure
A Harney County judge Tuesday, Dec. 6 issued a temporary restraining order that halts a voter-approved firearms measure from going into effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The order, by Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio, came in response to a lawsuit filed last week by Gun Owners of America, based in Virginia, and a related organization, the Gun Owners Foundation along with Joseph Arnold and Cliff Asmussen, two Harney County firearms owners. The lawsuit seeks to block Measure 114, which will ban the sale of high-capacity firearms magazines and put a permit system in place for firearm purchases that requires buyers to undergo a training course with a law enforcement-certified instructor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill filed to create rape, incest, medical emergency exception to Tennessee’s abortion ban
Tennessee’s state legislature will consider exceptions to the state’s total abortion ban during the upcoming session, as a bill filed Thursday would allow procedures performed on victims of rape and incest and in medical emergencies. State law currently bans all abortions, with no exception, defining pregnancy as beginning...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Denton hunter among two who were successful in Nebraska bighorn harvest
Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season ended this week when a hunter from Denton punched his tag, one of the two permits issued for the season. Todd Nordeen, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission big game and disease research manager who supervises the hunting program, said each of the two rams harvested this year was a mature adult with full-curl horns.
KPVI Newschannel 6
What to know for the Dec. 10 election
Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the final election in 2022. In Livingston Parish, registered voters will cast their ballots for two tax renewals and three constitutional amendments. On a local level, there are runoff races in Killian and French Settlement. Voters will go to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
KPVI Newschannel 6
These are Oregon's latest stats on gun injuries
Gun deaths have been increasing in Oregon for years. But new research is making the full toll of gun violence in the state more clear. Nonfatal gun injuries treated by emergency departments statewide have increased more dramatically than gun deaths in recent years, a report released in October by researchers at OHSU's Gun Violence Prevention Research Center shows.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois Supreme Court considers liability in aftermath of fatal crime
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court is considering a case to determine whether three individuals who broke into a store before leading police on a car chase, crash and fatal shooting should be responsible for their injuries. In 2012, Leland Dudley, John Givens, and David Strong broke...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Field of Dreams’ TV series declines $6M state grant
DES MOINES — A planned “Field of Dreams” television series that was slated to film in Iowa has declined a $6 million state tourism grant, saying the series will not be made next year. NBCUniversal, which was developing the series based on the hit 1989 movie, declined...
KPVI Newschannel 6
TSSAA to allow restriction-regulated NIL payments to HS student-athletes, per multiple reports
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) made waves on Thursday when its Legislative Council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, otherwise known as the "Amateur Rule." In essence, the Council approved unanimously that high school student-athletes in Tennessee can, with certain restrictions, be paid for their name,...
Comments / 0