San Angelo, TX

Five Christmas Events in San Angelo This Weekend

If you're looking for Christmas events and activities, check out five that I have listed here and are all happening this weekend!!. The San Angelo “Christmas Tour of Lights" which features Christmas lights and Christmas themes in a 2.5 mile drive along the Concho River downtown continues through December 31st. The tour features over three million lights and is open from 6 - 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Cars enter at S. Bryant Blvd. and 1st Street. For more information, visit conchochristmascelebration.com.
Bart Crow Plays Blaine’s Pub this Saturday

Bart Crow is one of the top performers on the Texas/Red Dirt music scene and he is taking the stage at Blaine's Pub this Saturday, December 10th!!. Bart is without a doubt regarded as one of Texas' premier honky-tonkers. Born and raised in Maypearl, Texas, singer/songwriter Bart Crow first started...
SAMFA Is Having A Big Christmas Celebration!

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting their annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street!. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun of this ultimate winter wonderland. experience, complete with free art activities, an art...
San Angelo’s Christmas Celebration Gets Into High Gear Saturday

Christmas At Old Fort Concho, The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Lights of Christmas Parade and The Tour of Lights all take place this Saturday, December 3rd!. Something I have always loved about San Angelo is the way we get our Christmas Celebration underway with numerous Christmas Season Celebrations on the same day and this year that day is This Saturday, December 3rd!!
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?

The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

