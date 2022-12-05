ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Can You Take Roadkill Off the Highway in Texas?

It is a sad fact. There are a lot of dead animals along Texas roadways. Texas leads the nation in the number of vehicle/animal collisions. According to the Insurance Council of Texas, more than 5,000 vehicle/animal collisions occur annually on Texas highways. Sometimes, unfortunately, the animals aren't the only ones...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Flu Outbreaks Effecting Texans and Their Dogs

It's already a tough flu season. Many Texans are suffering. For dog owners, cuddling their beloved pet during an illness brings comfort. Now, your dog might also need comfort. Unfortunately, a nasty strain of dog flu is ravaging North Texas. Texas is now one of the hardest-hit states for canine...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Can you Catch Covid From A Deer in Texas?

I know this sounds crazy. Scientists in Texas say many white-tailed deer here in Texas are carrying the virus that causes Covid. Further, scientists say there are documented cases of deer giving humans the virus. Not many cases, but it has happened. How psycho is that?. This could be especially...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

What Year Round Daylight Savings Time Means for Texas

In March, The United States Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. No more "springing forward" in the Spring or "falling back" in the Fall. Unfortunately, the United States House of Representatives never took up the bill. Here in Texas, our legislature has considered legislation on daylight...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas

Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kgkl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy