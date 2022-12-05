Read full article on original website
Can You Take Roadkill Off the Highway in Texas?
It is a sad fact. There are a lot of dead animals along Texas roadways. Texas leads the nation in the number of vehicle/animal collisions. According to the Insurance Council of Texas, more than 5,000 vehicle/animal collisions occur annually on Texas highways. Sometimes, unfortunately, the animals aren't the only ones...
Flu Outbreaks Effecting Texans and Their Dogs
It's already a tough flu season. Many Texans are suffering. For dog owners, cuddling their beloved pet during an illness brings comfort. Now, your dog might also need comfort. Unfortunately, a nasty strain of dog flu is ravaging North Texas. Texas is now one of the hardest-hit states for canine...
True of False? Texas Flag Allowed To Fly At Equal Height to US Flag
It is commonly believed here in Texas that the Texas flag is the only state flag legally allowed to fly at the same height as the US Flag. The rationale for this is the belief that the privilege was granted to Texas because it was the only state with independent nation status before its admission to the union in The United States.
How You Can Enjoy Snow Tubing Even If Winter Misses Texas
Often, whenever people talk about the advantages of life in Texas, they mention the mild winters. Coincidentally, when many people talk about the disadvantages of life in Texas, the same thing comes up. There are so many fun winter activities. Most of them require snow. Unfortunately, there is not one...
Can A Bad Business Review Cost You in Texas?
It's happened to all of us at one time or another. We've gone to a business and gotten less than stellar service. Sometimes, we leave a scathing review in the heat of the moment. Even though you have a right to express your opinion, can a bad review cost you...
Texas Anxiety is Climbing and These 12 Food Items Help to Reduce it
Since the pandemic began in 2019 Americans have been struggling with anxiety. Texans are no different in fact Texas ranks in the top five states in America with the most people with anxiety. According to the latest findings from World Population Review, Texas climbs to number 2 on the list for having the most people struggling with depression and anxiety.
Can you Catch Covid From A Deer in Texas?
I know this sounds crazy. Scientists in Texas say many white-tailed deer here in Texas are carrying the virus that causes Covid. Further, scientists say there are documented cases of deer giving humans the virus. Not many cases, but it has happened. How psycho is that?. This could be especially...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
As We Celebrate Christmas We Must Celebrate the 12 Days of Texas Too
As we begin celebrating the Christmas season of 2022, we should also remember the "12 Days of Christmas." Then It hit me, how about we celebrate our own "12 Days of Texas?" You know, just like the song only taking into account the blessings we've received in the Lone Star State.
Can A Squatter Legally Take Over Your Property in Texas?
If someone trespasses and even lives on your property without your permission, then you can always have them thrown out, right?. Believe it or not, the answer is not that simple. Perhaps you've heard of "squatter's rights." Both federal and Texas state law respects squatter's rights. So what is "squatting"...
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
Flashing Headlights or Hazard Lights..En”LIGHT”ening Texas Law
It is the mantra of Texas Driving. "Drive Friendly, It's the Texas Way". So, where does flashing your headlights or driving with your emergency flashing lights on in bad weather fit into this?. Let's start with flashing headlights. Some people flash headlights at oncoming traffic to warn them of an...
What Year Round Daylight Savings Time Means for Texas
In March, The United States Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. No more "springing forward" in the Spring or "falling back" in the Fall. Unfortunately, the United States House of Representatives never took up the bill. Here in Texas, our legislature has considered legislation on daylight...
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas
Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
