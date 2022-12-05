In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed legislation to make it easier to be added to a company's Do-Not-Call List. Telemarketing calls are high on the list of my least favorite things the dawn of the internet has ever led to. I would say roughly 95% of the phone calls I receive in a given week are pre-recorded messages asking me about my car's extended warranty.

