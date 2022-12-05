Read full article on original website
Related
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
10 New York State License Plate Laws You Need To Know About
Are you breaking the law in New York? There's a good chance that you might innocently be violating one or more of New York’s license plate laws and another good chance that you could find yourself pulled over and given a ticket. Some New York state license plate rules...
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State
"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
Weis Markets Recalls Some Ice Cream Sold in New York
Weis Markets has issued a recall on some of its ice cream which was sold in seven states, including New York. Due to undeclared soy and coconut products that the desserts may contain, Weis Markets is recalling Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.
You Might Be Surprised This is the Coldest City in New York State
When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there are no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest. But while they all may...
15 Phrases That Should Be Banned From New York Workplaces
If you’ve ever said to a colleague, “let’s circle back on that” or “can’t I pick your brain?” they may not have outwardly eye-rolled you but inside they were no doubt cringing at your use of clichés. It doesn’t matter where you...
Ditching Telemarketing Calls in New York Just Got A Lot Easier
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed legislation to make it easier to be added to a company's Do-Not-Call List. Telemarketing calls are high on the list of my least favorite things the dawn of the internet has ever led to. I would say roughly 95% of the phone calls I receive in a given week are pre-recorded messages asking me about my car's extended warranty.
New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York
New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Governor Hochul Warns About Tripledemic
Governor Hochul is warning New Yorkers to take precautions, as New York state sees a spike in cases of Covid, the flu and RSV.
wnypapers.com
Winter energy fairs to provide information & assistance on energy affordability programs, services for older adults
Events to be held in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Utica. State and county agencies are partnering on a series of winter energy fairs, including three upcoming events next week in Western and Central New York. Organizers said, “The fairs are free and open to the public. They provide an opportunity for...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
CBS News
CDC issues new mask guidance in New York
It's the season of giving, but be wary of giving your family members COVID. The virus is rebounding in five New York counties, CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
You’ll soon be able to get weed legally delivered to your home in New York
Last month, the Office of Cannabis Management announced the distribution of its first set of retail licenses. However, as pointed out by The City this week, few people noticed that although the opening of weed-selling stores is still stalled (more on that later), the licensees are currently allowed to start delivery services.
Truck Strikes Bridge in New York State Leaving Toilet Paper All Over Road
Offcials say a tractor-trailer hit a bridge in New York state, leaving it's payload all over the road. CBS says this infamous bridge has been the scene of numerous accidents, as it was struck as recently as July and August. One state Senator says the bridge has been struck over 100 times, as frustration has grown in recent years over what to do with the area.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State
Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
New York State Stomps Down on Social Media Hate Speech
Hate speech is on the rise, particularly on social media platforms and New York has decided to fight back against it with a new reporting law. According to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League, and other organizations, since late October of 2022, anti-Semitic posts have risen by 61 percent on Twitter alone. Slurs against gay men are appearing on Twitter an average of 3,964 times a day and slurs against Black Americans appear about 3,876 times a day.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0