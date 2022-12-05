Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector

Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Decarbonization Group Seeks Proposals for Carbon Capture Shipping Project
A Singapore-based decarbonization group said on Tuesday it was seeking proposals to study ways to offload captured carbon dioxide from ships during port calls. The call for proposals is part of the world's first project aimed at building and testing a full-scale carbon-dioxide capture system aboard an oil tanker. The...
rigzone.com
ADNOC Expands With Low Carbon, International Growth Vertical
ADNOC is accelerating the operationalization of its board-mandated low-carbon growth strategy, by establishing a new Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth vertical. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is accelerating the operationalization of its board-mandated low-carbon growth strategy, by establishing a new Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth vertical. These...
World Bank, partners launch tracking system to clean up carbon markets
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The World Bank and partners including Singapore on Wednesday launched a global tracking system to clean up the opaque market for carbon credits and help developing countries raise much-needed climate finance quickly and more cheaply.
Top Speed
Honda Looks To Ease EV Road Trip Woes With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Honda recently announced that starting in 2024 it will produce a vehicle based on its popular CR-V that can be fueled with a plug-in feature or new Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technology. For drivers who have range anxiety with EVs but are eco-conscious, this offers an attractive new option. Honda has already committed to being carbon-neutral by 2050 and has been testing low and zero-emissions vehicles for years. There is no word yet on how much these new vehicles will cost, or even what they will look like.
Futurism
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
Vanguard quits net zero climate effort, citing need for independence
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group Inc is pulling out of a major investment-industry initiative on tackling climate change, the world's biggest mutual fund manager said on Wednesday, explaining it wants to demonstrate independence and clarify its views for investors.
salestechstar.com
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
Data model mapping relationships between industries and countries provides better visibility in complex supply chain networks, enabling more effective strategies to significantly reduce Scope 3 emissions by 2050. Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that...
csengineermag.com
Shaping Energy Efficiency: Nemetschek Group Brand Spacewell Helps Tackle the Energy Crisis
The Nemetschek Group, a leading global provider of software for the digital transformation in the construction and media industries, is driving a more sustainable building management. It is responding to the energy crisis with the solution Spacewell Energy solution (Dexma), enabling the energy-efficient operation of facilities and helping companies save operational costs and increase revenues.
Africa forum hails ‘circular economy’ solutions for climate
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Reducing waste while boosting recycling and reuse, known as the ‘circular economy,’ will be vital for halting the loss of nature by meeting growing demand with fewer resources and will make communities more resilient to climate change by encouraging more sustainable practices on the African continent, organizers of the World Circular Economy Forum said Wednesday.
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
Airbus unveils zero-emissions hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine
On Wednesday, Airbus revealed in a press release that it was developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine as one of the potential solutions to equip its zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035. The next steps will be for Airbus to start ground and flight testing this fuel cell...
freightwaves.com
Einride announces $500M for autonomous, electric vehicle development
FreightTech startup Einride announced Wednesday it had raised $500 million in financing through a combination of a Series C equity raise and a debt facility. The Sweden-based company raised $200 million in the Series C with the Swedish pension fund AMF, EQT Ventures, Northzone, Polar Structure, Norrsken VC and Temasek, among others participating in the round. In addition, Einride said it secured a $300 million debt facility led by Barclays Europe.
natureworldnews.com
Regenerative Architecture: The Future of Sustainable Buildings
40% of the world's carbon emissions are attributable to the built environment, according to an often cited statistic in the architectural sector. The alarming figure places a heavy burden on construction industry personnel. To repair environmental harm, the concept of sustainability in design quickly took hold. Numerous sustainability initiatives seek...
csengineermag.com
Aurecon grows ecological and biodiversity advisory capabilities with acquisition of AEC Limited
Hong Kong – International design, engineering and advisory company Aurecon has acquired AEC Limited, expanding upon its capabilities and suite of services to help its clients to better integrate ecological and biodiversity considerations into their business strategies and projects. AEC Limited will become a member of the Aurecon Group, effective 1 December 2022.
constructiontechnology.media
Video: Ferrovial lays out its carbon goals
At KHL’s recent Construction Sustainability Summit, Ailish Byrne, who leads on Ferrovial’s commitment to sustainability in the UK and Ireland, presented on the Spanish construction giant’s bold strategy for a more sustainable future. She described how group-level targets are the applied at a project level to achieve...
Space travel is heating up—and so are rocket fuel emissions. These companies are developing cleaner alternatives to protect earth first
More rocket launches mean greater carbon emissions. As space travel grows, NASA and others are on the hunt for more sustainable fuels.
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Despite climate targets set by the Biden administration and corporate executives, the U.S. is still building new natural gas plants that threaten to cause greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.
solarindustrymag.com
Hover Energy Acquires Shine Development to Focus on Microgrid Projects
In an effort to further its capabilities ahead of scale production and global rollout of its patented Wind-Powered Microgrid, Hover has acquired Shine Development Partners. Shine focuses on the development, financing and asset management of medium- to large- scale commercial solar, energy storage, distributed wind and clean technology projects. “As...
csengineermag.com
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. Vetasi brings to Cohesive the largest IBM Maximo consultancy team...
