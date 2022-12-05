Free classes for future paraprofessionals, food service workers

Looking for a career change? Faribault Public Schools Adult Education has upcoming free classes for adults interested in working in food service or becoming a paraprofessional.

Area adults can earn a food handler certificate and become a certified food manager by attending a class Saturday mornings beginning Jan. 7.

Completing the class will open the door for a variety of jobs in food service, said Kim Munson, a Faribault Public Schools adult education instructor who will lead the class. Opportunities could include at restaurants, nursing homes and the company that provides food service for the school district.

The class is open to students of all backgrounds, including those who are English language learners.

The paraprofessional class is for adults who have a high school diploma or have or are in the process of earning a GED or adult diploma. Paraprofessional applicants in Minnesota must either have a four-year college degree or a high school diploma or equivalent and pass a math, writing and reading test.

The class will help students prepare for the test. Munson, who is also teaching this course, said it also will provide other tools for future paraprofessionals, such as strategies for working with students with disabilities.

The class will meet virtually Monday and Wednesday evenings and will include students from around the region. The Faribault district is among a consortium of area districts that have come together to offer the class, Munson said.

Paraprofessionals provide support in classrooms and to students with special needs. Munson said paraprofessionals are “integral to the daily routines of our schools.” She said she’d especially like to see people from diverse backgrounds take the class, because diversity among school staff improves student outcomes.

Both courses prepare participants for jobs that are in high demand in the school district. Sodexo, the district’s meal provider, is looking for food service workers in the schools. The school district currently has openings for paraprofessionals in special education and school readiness, and for paraprofessional substitutes.