Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
kchi.com
MDC Provides Clinic For Missouri 340
Have you considered racing across the state of Missouri in a canoe or kayak? The Missouri 340 is an annual event that does just that. The race is held August 1st to the 4th, but preparations are underway now. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have a FREE Missouri River...
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
fox4kc.com
Weather folklore could give hints about Kansas City’s winter forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?. Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.
Famed Blue Springs animated light displays recreated in Chapman Farms
Steve Steiner created Blue Springs Chicago Street Lights, Buckner's Holiday display and even helped Christmas in the Park get off the ground.
47-year-old pedestrian struck twice, killed Wednesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a fatal pedestrian accident around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with assisting Cass County inmates in their escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a Kansas City, Missouri, man accused of assisting two inmates that escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday. Steven Lydell Williams, Sr., 64, has been charged with a single count of aiding or assisting in an escape. The inmates,...
KMBC.com
Urgent Grandview Triangle bridge repairs to cause about two weeks of headaches for drivers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of Jackson County drivers were delayed for at least a half-hour on Wednesday because of road work near the Grandview Triangle. Thousands of drivers will be impacted by the time the work is finished. The congestion picked up as early as 6 a.m. today....
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
Kansas City approves $130M apartment project at blighted hospital site
NorthPoint Development will proceed with its $130 million ArriveKC apartment complex in place of the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital.
Missing woman traveling on Greyhound bus from Las Vegas found safe
Kansas City Police say LaTonya Stephenson has been located and is safe. She had been traveling on a Greyhound bus from Las Vegas.
KMBC.com
Bridge joint work on westbound I-435 near Grandview Triangle expected to last 2 weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction on a new bridge joint on westbound Interstate 435 just west of the Grandview Triangle has resulted in lane and ramp closures and traffic bottlenecks. The work began on Tuesday and is expected to last a little over two weeks. Rush hour traffic Wednesday...
fordauthority.com
Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved
The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas station
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a gas station in Missouri is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself in possession of a winning Missouri Lottery ticket.
KCTV 5
What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School.
Comments / 0