A Group Of Strangers Road Tripped Together After Their Florida Flight Got Canceled (VIDEOS)

Airport drama can happen anytime. Whether it’s about flight delays, seat-swapping situations, or flight cancelations, these scenarios tend to bring groups of random people together.

That much was true for TikTok user Alanah (@alanahstory21), who shared a video from the Orlando, FL, airport on December 4 explaining that she and a group of fellow passengers of a canceled Frontier Airlines flight rented a van to reach their final stop in Knoxville, TN.

The original clip has 2 million views and shows each person introducing themselves and explaining their untimely predicament and how it affected their life before they began their 8-hour road trip.

I cant make this up. Road trip! 🚐 @The Farm Babe @StarrPuck @doerksen92 @Renee @robinwharton976 @CozumelAutentico

Among the stranded passengers are people from different places who documented the journey on social media.

There's Lexi, a student possibly missing a final exam; Robin, a mother trying to make it to her son's custody battle; and even a family trying to visit the University of Tennessee by Monday morning. And the others who, combined, all shared the worry of not making it to their destinations in time.

The group updated TikTok three hours in from a Georgia gas station late Sunday night. The clip showed that the group assigned themselves numbers and also designated one man as the driver.

By 8:30 a.m. Monday, a TikTok post showed the group had finally reached the coveted Tennessee city. Luckily, many passengers explained they got to their destinations on time.

Replying to @lul.ken and thats a wrap folks! #roadtrip

In less than a day, the unlikely situation became viral on the social media app, with many thousands of viewers invested in the strangers' voyage across the country.

"Legit, I want Netflix to pay y’all and make this into a Christmas movie because I would watch it every year!" a user commented.