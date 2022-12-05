ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Community Development Block Grant Funding Now Available For Santa Clarita Non-Profits

By Louie Diaz
The City of Santa Clarita announced Monday that online informational meetings have been scheduled for non-profits interested in applying for 2023-24 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

Non-profit organizations that serve lower-income residents of the City are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn more and receive an application for funding.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides the City with CDBG funding, which is primarily intended to benefit lower-income residents, according to officials.

A portion of this allocation is awarded through grants to eligible non-profit organizations to provide services and resources.

Three informational Zoom meetings have been scheduled to give interested non-profit organizations information on the process for applying for and receiving COULDBG funding, according to officials.

Meetings are set to be held on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 19 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Participation in one of the three Zoom meetings is required in order to receive a funding application.

Every five years, the City develops a CBG strategic planning document called the Consolidated Plan (Con Plan), according to officials.

The Con Plan sets priorities for how CDBG funds are set to be used. In addition, each year the City conducts a community needs assessment and develops a CDBG Annual Action Plan (AAP), which outlines the way in which the annual allocation of CDBG funds are spent and establishes goals for the number of individuals served, according to officials.

This Notice of Funding Availability allows community-based organizations the opportunity to apply for funds to serve the low- and moderate-income residents as part of the AAP during the program year of July 1, 2023 — June 30, 2024.

All proposals must address a Con Plan priority and meet a variety of other cross-cutting federal regulations, including compliance with reporting and record-keeping requirements.

Only residents of the City of Santa Clarita may be served by any CDBG funding awarded.

Funding application forms are expected to only be distributed to those who attend one of the three informational meetings.

For more information about these meetings, including the Zoom meeting link and passcode, visit the City’s Housing website .

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s CDBG funding application process, contact Administrative Analyst Kasey Lee at klee@santa-clarita.com or by phone at (661) 286-4174.

