Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dense morning fog Sunday, early week storms then colder
Low clouds and fog spread west into Wichita and South-Central Kansas from Eastern Kansas early this Sunday. Dense fog advisories are in effect for South Central and Northeast Kansas through noon today. Sunshine will return by the afternoon with fairly pleasant temperatures nearing 50 degrees. The rest of the state...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average weekend, rain kicks off the workweek
A mild day across the state with comfortable conditions and sunshine by the afternoon. Skies remain clear and starry. Calm and cool conditions will lead us through the overnight. This will allow temperatures to fall into the upper teens and 20s by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures remain mild for Sunday. Another...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dense fog overnight, unsettled start to workweek
More fog with areas of drizzle expected Sunday night into Monday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect late Sunday evening through Monday morning across a good chunk of the KSN viewing area. Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile at times. Please slow down your speed and give yourself plenty of stopping distance between you and the car in front of you overnight.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temps, showers arrive for some overnight
Temperatures climb above our seasonal average this afternoon. We reach into the low 50s across the state, with cloud cover gradually increasing over the course of the day. It will be a great weekend to get out and about! Temperatures stay mild through the weekend, with highs in the low 50s. We will see a healthy mix of clouds and sunshine, with rain chances expected late tonight.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain tonight, pleasant weekend, rain early next week
Sunshine started our day across the Sunflower state today, but clouds are rolling in this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the 50s across Kansas which is above the normal for early December. A rather weak storm system approaching out of the southwestern US...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild weekend, next cold front arrives to start the week
Rain tracked across Southcentral Kansas overnight but cleared out this morning. The moisture left behind has caused portions of Central Kansas to see patchy fog this morning. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for Northcentral Kansas through 10 AM. As northerly winds usher in drier air, the fog will erode by the late morning.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain overnight southeast, potent system next week
Clouds will thicken early this evening as the next system slides on by. Rain showers will be on the increase especially after 10 PM through part of the overnight for locations near and East of the Turnpike. Rainfall amounts will be light for our viewing area from a tenth to...
KSN.com
Winfield Correctional Facility reports inmate death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate died in custody at the Winfield Correctional Facility on Thursday. The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit. The department said staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause...
Comments / 0