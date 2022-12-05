ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average weekend, rain kicks off the workweek

A mild day across the state with comfortable conditions and sunshine by the afternoon. Skies remain clear and starry. Calm and cool conditions will lead us through the overnight. This will allow temperatures to fall into the upper teens and 20s by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures remain mild for Sunday. Another...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dense fog overnight, unsettled start to workweek

More fog with areas of drizzle expected Sunday night into Monday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect late Sunday evening through Monday morning across a good chunk of the KSN viewing area. Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile at times. Please slow down your speed and give yourself plenty of stopping distance between you and the car in front of you overnight.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temps, showers arrive for some overnight

Temperatures climb above our seasonal average this afternoon. We reach into the low 50s across the state, with cloud cover gradually increasing over the course of the day. It will be a great weekend to get out and about! Temperatures stay mild through the weekend, with highs in the low 50s. We will see a healthy mix of clouds and sunshine, with rain chances expected late tonight.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Winfield Correctional Facility reports inmate death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate died in custody at the Winfield Correctional Facility on Thursday. The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit. The department said staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause...
WINFIELD, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy