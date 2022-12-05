ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College volleyball team honored its team award winners for the 2022 season at its year-end banquet on Dec. 4. Sophomore middle blocker Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) was named the team's Impact Player. Geber led the Scots with 76.0 blocks and a .249 hitting percentage while ranking fourth on the team with 1.77 kills per set.

