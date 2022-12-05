ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Basketball: Macalester Comes Up Short Against Saint Benedict

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. – Continuing its stretch of road games, the Macalester women's basketball team competed in a MIAC matchup against Saint Benedict. The Scots battled hard, but fell 67-52 to the Bennies. Macalester is now 2-6 (1-4 MIAC). Senior guard Solana Cushing (Minneapolis, Minn./South) started off strong for...
Volleyball: Macalester Announces 2022 Team Awards

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College volleyball team honored its team award winners for the 2022 season at its year-end banquet on Dec. 4. Sophomore middle blocker Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) was named the team's Impact Player. Geber led the Scots with 76.0 blocks and a .249 hitting percentage while ranking fourth on the team with 1.77 kills per set.
