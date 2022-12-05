The Texas Legislature convenes its 88th biennial session on January 10 – and when they do, House Democrats will have a new leader. “Trey Martinez Fischer is one of the most really belligerent, aggressive lawmakers in the Democratic caucus,” says Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán. “So this kind of signals maybe a different strategy for the House Democratic Caucus, which is in the minority.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO