$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
A veteran from Missouri shares the secret to living a long life on his 108th birthday.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Louis, MO
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Trinity Lutheran Church Hosts 7th Annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K
EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran Church hosted its annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K Saturday morning. This was the race’s seventh year. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The race is a charity event held every year with proceeds...
L&C Vets Club Joins U.S. Marine Corps in Toys for Tots Campaign
GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club has joined forces with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to bring joy to area children in the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign. “This annual, nationwide toy drive offers a great and easy opportunity to help area kids have a...
New Pop Psychology Book by SIUE Professor and Best-Selling Author
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Stephen Hupp, PhD, professor in the Department of Psychology, and best-selling author, Richard Wiseman, teamed up to publish a book called Investigating Pop Psychology: Pseudoscience, Fringe Science, and Controversies. The book covers topics such as horoscopes, demonic possession, and extrasensory perception (ESP). “The...
SIUE’s Hortis Invited to Serve on International Academic Advising Board
EDWARDSVILLE - Effie Hortis, associate director of academic advising at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has been appointed as a board member of the National Academic Advising Association (NACADA) International Conference Advisory Board. The board members are chosen with the intent of showing representation across the globe. “This invitation to be...
Edwardsville Township Held Ground Breaking Ceremony Dec. 8
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township officially kicked off the construction of Township Hall with a commemorative groundbreaking on December 8th at noon. The Township Hall is located at 300 Park Street in Edwardsville. The current Township Supervisor, Kevin Hall said, “As many of you know, this groundbreaking is a long time coming at over 8 years from the first facilities meeting back in 2014. Thank you to former Supervisors Frank Miles & Fred Schulte, Facilities Committee Chair Matt Chapman, Jamie Henderson & Joel Hall from Henderson Associates, and Mark Kabureck of Millennium Construction for all of your hard work getting us to this day.”
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
Attorney General Raoul: Edwardsville Woman Sentenced For Forging Restitution Check
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced an Edwardsville woman - 47-year-old Silk Lumpins - prosecuted by his office was sentenced to three years in prison after violating her probation by committing forgery. Lumpkins pleaded guilty in July to Class 3 felony state benefits fraud for allegedly omitting income and...
Nautical Bowls Opens in Edwardsville
Nautical bowls, a restaurant that specializes acai bowls packed with a variety of other superfoods, held its grand opening in Edwardsville.
Edwardsville School District 7 Survey Seeks Community Input
Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.
St. Louis County Police Probe Officer-Involved Shooting In 13000 Block Of Riverport Drive
St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at 13857 Riverport Drive in the City of Maryland Heights which resulted in the death of an adult male. On December 7, 2022, at 4:19 PM, Detectives from the City of Maryland Heights Police Department...
Harkins Scores 20, Oller Adds 19, Griffins Take Early Lead In Going On To 59-35 Win, Rodgers Tops Explorers' Scorers With 9 Points
ALTON - Mary Harkins hit for 20 points, while Sami Oller added 19 points as the Father McGivney defense forced 28 turnovers and held Marquette Catholic to only three points in the opening quarter en route to a 59-35 win over the Explorers in a Gateway Metro Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at Marquette Family Arena.
Tuesday/Wednesday Sports Roundup
O'FALLON 50, EDWARDSVILLE 36: O'Fallon's three-point shooting made the difference as the Panthers won over Edwardsville at the OTHS Panther Dome. O'Fallon led all the way, with leads of 20-10, 31-20, and 45-28 after the first three quarters, with the Tigers outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 8-5. Shannon...
