EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township officially kicked off the construction of Township Hall with a commemorative groundbreaking on December 8th at noon. The Township Hall is located at 300 Park Street in Edwardsville. The current Township Supervisor, Kevin Hall said, “As many of you know, this groundbreaking is a long time coming at over 8 years from the first facilities meeting back in 2014. Thank you to former Supervisors Frank Miles & Fred Schulte, Facilities Committee Chair Matt Chapman, Jamie Henderson & Joel Hall from Henderson Associates, and Mark Kabureck of Millennium Construction for all of your hard work getting us to this day.”

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO