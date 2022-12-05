ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Trinity Lutheran Church Hosts 7th Annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K

EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran Church hosted its annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K Saturday morning. This was the race’s seventh year. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The race is a charity event held every year with proceeds...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

L&C Vets Club Joins U.S. Marine Corps in Toys for Tots Campaign

GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club has joined forces with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to bring joy to area children in the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign. “This annual, nationwide toy drive offers a great and easy opportunity to help area kids have a...
GODFREY, IL
edglentoday.com

New Pop Psychology Book by SIUE Professor and Best-Selling Author

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Stephen Hupp, PhD, professor in the Department of Psychology, and best-selling author, Richard Wiseman, teamed up to publish a book called Investigating Pop Psychology: Pseudoscience, Fringe Science, and Controversies. The book covers topics such as horoscopes, demonic possession, and extrasensory perception (ESP). “The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE’s Hortis Invited to Serve on International Academic Advising Board

EDWARDSVILLE - Effie Hortis, associate director of academic advising at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has been appointed as a board member of the National Academic Advising Association (NACADA) International Conference Advisory Board. The board members are chosen with the intent of showing representation across the globe. “This invitation to be...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Township Held Ground Breaking Ceremony Dec. 8

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township officially kicked off the construction of Township Hall with a commemorative groundbreaking on December 8th at noon. The Township Hall is located at 300 Park Street in Edwardsville. The current Township Supervisor, Kevin Hall said, “As many of you know, this groundbreaking is a long time coming at over 8 years from the first facilities meeting back in 2014. Thank you to former Supervisors Frank Miles & Fred Schulte, Facilities Committee Chair Matt Chapman, Jamie Henderson & Joel Hall from Henderson Associates, and Mark Kabureck of Millennium Construction for all of your hard work getting us to this day.”
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville School District 7 Survey Seeks Community Input

Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Harkins Scores 20, Oller Adds 19, Griffins Take Early Lead In Going On To 59-35 Win, Rodgers Tops Explorers' Scorers With 9 Points

ALTON - Mary Harkins hit for 20 points, while Sami Oller added 19 points as the Father McGivney defense forced 28 turnovers and held Marquette Catholic to only three points in the opening quarter en route to a 59-35 win over the Explorers in a Gateway Metro Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at Marquette Family Arena.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Tuesday/Wednesday Sports Roundup

O'FALLON 50, EDWARDSVILLE 36: O'Fallon's three-point shooting made the difference as the Panthers won over Edwardsville at the OTHS Panther Dome. O'Fallon led all the way, with leads of 20-10, 31-20, and 45-28 after the first three quarters, with the Tigers outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 8-5. Shannon...
O'FALLON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy