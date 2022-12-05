ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

4 rescued from Overland Park apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A large early morning apartment fire in Overland Park displaced at least 10 people and sent a firefighter to the hospital Thursday. The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to a fire call at Meadowlark Hill Apartments at 93rd Street and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters and police worked on-scene to help evacuate the residents, some of whom were trapped. Crews had to rescue four people from the building, according to the fire department.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the area of 92nd and Holmes left one person in critical condition Friday morning. Kansas City Missouri Police said a sudden, abrupt lane change from a white Chevrolet HHR traveling southbound on Holmes in the first lane of travel led it to strike the left front side of a green Honda Civic.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Legal advice: heavy truck collisions

Are collisions involving heavy trucks the same as all other vehicle collisions? Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Westport on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Roanoke Road. The pedestrian who was struck was taken to a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One person died in Friday morning KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Friday morning after he was shot in the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers responded to that intersection due to a shots fired call just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, law enforcement...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD chief candidates to take questions from the public

Teenager certified as adult in Blue Springs invasion of privacy investigation. A teenager arrested in March accused of invading strangers’ privacy by illegally and secretly recording them inside women’s restrooms at Blue Springs businesses was certified as an adult this week. Updated: 2 hours ago. Overland Park has...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

3 finalists for KCPD chief to face the public Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department’s final three candidates for its top job will attend a community town hall Saturday morning and answer questions from the public. The town hall is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mohart Center, at 3200 Wayne...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park apartment fire displaces residents from three units

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Crews from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a building fire Wednesday afternoon at the Highland Lodge Apartments in the 5000 block of Indian Creek Parkway. Units on scene reported smoke in the third-floor hallway of a four-story apartment building with...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City

The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Elderly man’s body found in Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly man’s body was found in a Kansas City house fire early Thursday morning, leading police and fire officials to investigate what caused the fire and how the man died. Firefighters responded at 1:15 a.m. to a house fire on Lockridge Avenue just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning. Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.
LIBERTY, MO

