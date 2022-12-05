Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to install a warning height clearance curtain for the Independence Bridge is one step closer to reality. The city and KCT Railway have agreed to split the costs which are estimated to be around $150,000. “My hope is that this is something that...
KCTV 5
Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
KCTV 5
Mayor Lucas proposes ordinance to create a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is proposing a new ordinance to offer an option for witnesses or victims of violent crimes to receive financial assistance relocating through the creation of a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City. Lucas says the goal is to create a...
KCTV 5
1 missing in Overland Park apartment fire that displaced 10, injured firefighter
KCTV 5
4 rescued from Overland Park apartment fire
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A large early morning apartment fire in Overland Park displaced at least 10 people and sent a firefighter to the hospital Thursday. The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to a fire call at Meadowlark Hill Apartments at 93rd Street and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters and police worked on-scene to help evacuate the residents, some of whom were trapped. Crews had to rescue four people from the building, according to the fire department.
KCTV 5
Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the area of 92nd and Holmes left one person in critical condition Friday morning. Kansas City Missouri Police said a sudden, abrupt lane change from a white Chevrolet HHR traveling southbound on Holmes in the first lane of travel led it to strike the left front side of a green Honda Civic.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
KCTV 5
Legal advice: heavy truck collisions
Are collisions involving heavy trucks the same as all other vehicle collisions? Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Westport on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Roanoke Road. The pedestrian who was struck was taken to a...
KCTV 5
One person died in Friday morning KCK shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Friday morning after he was shot in the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers responded to that intersection due to a shots fired call just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, law enforcement...
KCTV 5
Clay County authorities looking for man who escaped custody of Missouri Highway Patrol
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department are looking for a man who escaped the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Daniel Mack escaped shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night while arriving at the Clay County Detention Center. He...
KCTV 5
KCPD chief candidates to take questions from the public
KCTV 5
3 finalists for KCPD chief to face the public Saturday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department’s final three candidates for its top job will attend a community town hall Saturday morning and answer questions from the public. The town hall is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mohart Center, at 3200 Wayne...
KCTV 5
Overland Park apartment fire displaces residents from three units
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Crews from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a building fire Wednesday afternoon at the Highland Lodge Apartments in the 5000 block of Indian Creek Parkway. Units on scene reported smoke in the third-floor hallway of a four-story apartment building with...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since. According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.
KCTV 5
‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City
KCTV 5
Driver U-turns in front of oncoming car, struck and killed: crash report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Midtown. The Kansas City Police Department stated two cars, a black Toyota Camry and a black Dodge Charger, were driving southbound on Indiana Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. In the area of 33rd Street, the...
KCTV 5
Elderly man’s body found in Kansas City house fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly man’s body was found in a Kansas City house fire early Thursday morning, leading police and fire officials to investigate what caused the fire and how the man died. Firefighters responded at 1:15 a.m. to a house fire on Lockridge Avenue just...
KCTV 5
Corey’s Network aims to continue helping families as KCMO’s homicide total increases
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hours after ATF’s director visited Kansas City, Missouri, for a roundtable discussion Tuesday, two additional homicides increased this year’s total to 162. The continuing stretch of violence comes during the city’s second-deadliest year on record. Michelle Norris said the ripple effect from...
KCTV 5
Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning. Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.
