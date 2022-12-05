Read full article on original website
Janelle James Tells Drew Barrymore That Chris Rock Announces Himself As “Christopher Rock” When He Calls You on the Phone
Before she landed her iconic role as the whacky principal on Abbott Elementary, Janelle James was touring with Chris Rock, and of course, the story of how they paired up has a funny twist. The comedian, who was a guest on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, revealed how she became Rock’s touring partner — and it all started with an unexpectedly formal introduction.
‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones on Isaac Finally Finding Fraternity at Woodstone
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 8, “Liquor License.”]. Ghosts is finally back after a brief hiatus the past few weeks, and it certainly delivered some signature comedy and heart when it comes to everyone’s favorite Revolutionary spirit Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones).
LeAnn Rimes forced to postpone performances due to 'bleed' on vocal cord
LeAnn Rimes is postponing some of her tour dates due to a bleed on her vocal cord. Rimes announced the news with a handwritten note she posted to Instagram, writing that she's also been sick with the flu.
