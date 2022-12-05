Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Matt Araiza legal decision announced
Former San Diego State and Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged with any crimes in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at a San Diego State campus party, it was announced on Wednesday. Per the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office released a statement Read more... The post Matt Araiza legal decision announced appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
kusi.com
No criminal charges filed against former SDSU Punter Matt Araiza
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan has announced that former SDSU & Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be criminally charged in the alleged gang rape case from October 2021. After the allegations, Araiza was dropped from the Buffalo Bills roster, he has never...
SDSU students 'disappointed' after no criminal charges filed in alleged rape case
SAN DIEGO — Students at San Diego State University are responding after learning criminal charges will not be filed in an alleged rape case against former SDSU football players. SDSU students told CBS 8 they're disappointed and find it concerning that the San Diego County District Attorney isn't pressing...
Bicyclist Hospitalized with Serious Injuries in Point Loma Collision
A 60-year-old pickup truck driver struck a bicyclist in Point Loma Thursday. The 44-year-old man on the bicycle was hit about 5:45 a.m. and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department. The man was attempting cross Sports Arena Boulevard in a crosswalk against...
Crews rescue woman after car ends up in pool at senior complex in Spring Valley
Emergency crews rescued an elderly woman who was trapped in her car after she drove through a metal gate and landed in a pool at a senior living complex in Spring Valley Wednesday afternoon.
kusi.com
San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
ranchosantafereview.com
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • Duke’s La Jolla is participating in a donation drive through December at 1216 Prospect St. For every dollar donated, guests will receive a food and beverage certificate in the same amount (up to $50) to dine at Duke’s. Every five food items donated earn a $10 Duke’s food and beverage certificate (up to $50 in certificates). To receive the certificates, donations must be made in person via a restaurant-provided QR code. All donations will go to Father Joe’s Villages.
pacificsandiego.com
Toasted takes over Carte Blanche space in Oceanside
Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Founded in Carlsbad in 2019 by Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza chain owner Sami Ladeki, Toasted...
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
Six car crash blocked Highway 101 north in San Ysidro
A six-vehicle crash blocked all lanes on Highway 101 north between Between Sheffield and San Ysidro at 8:28 a.m. Thursday morning. The post Six car crash blocked Highway 101 north in San Ysidro appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
eastcountymagazine.org
SHANGRI-LA IN EAST COUNTY: THREE SISTERS FALLS
ECM editor tackles “extreme hike” to one of our region’s most spectacular destinations. View a video of hikers sliding down the lower falls: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTi45vdpEFw. By Miriam Raftery. January 27, 2011 (San Diego’s East County) – Winter rains have swelled the waters cascading down Three Sisters Falls, creating...
ranchosantafereview.com
Home of the Week, 16356 Rambla De Las Flores
An unparalleled living experience awaits you in this Mediterranean estate sweeping across Rancho Santa Fe’s West side. A truly picture-perfect sanctuary complete with a timeless, 5 suite main residence, a 1-bed guesthouse, and verdant grounds that leave nothing left to desire. Herringbone flooring and grand crown moulding elevate the formal living spaces, as impressive beamed ceilings unite the gourmet kitchen and family room. The entry-level is designed for a variety of lifestyles with entertaining focused spaces and refined offices that will stimulate the studious. Upstairs, the primary suite serves as an idyllic retreat with balconies, 2 luxury ensuites, and a sauna. Wander the approx. 3.68-acre lot to discover the 70 ft pool/spa, a large barn that was converted into a gym with a climbing wall, the pasture, a tennis court, a 3-car garage, and more. Though remarkably private, you’ll still be in proximity to RSF Golf Club, beaches, equestrian trails, and excellent schools!
San Diego restaurant awarded prestigious third Michelin star
The prestigious Michelin guide has honored a new batch of restaurants in California with a highly coveted one, two or three stars.
San Diego weekly Reader
Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name
Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
Driver killed in North County crash
A driver was killed Saturday in a crash in the Oceanside area, medical officials said.
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
Phase 2 of Imperial Beach Pier project begins
Improvements are being made to the Imperial Beach Pier in an effort to beautify the structure, the Port of San Diego said in a press release.
2 men shot in Spring Valley neighborhood
Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to an area of South Bonita Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another man with multiple gunshot wounds.
6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19
FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
Man hit, killed by car on SR-78 lanes in Ramona
One person was hit and killed by a car Tuesday in East County after reportedly attempting to run across the lanes of State Route 78, the California Highway Patrol announced.
Comments / 0