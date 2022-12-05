ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Matt Araiza legal decision announced

Former San Diego State and Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged with any crimes in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at a San Diego State campus party, it was announced on Wednesday. Per the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office released a statement Read more... The post Matt Araiza legal decision announced appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

No criminal charges filed against former SDSU Punter Matt Araiza

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan has announced that former SDSU & Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be criminally charged in the alleged gang rape case from October 2021. After the allegations, Araiza was dropped from the Buffalo Bills roster, he has never...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • Duke’s La Jolla is participating in a donation drive through December at 1216 Prospect St. For every dollar donated, guests will receive a food and beverage certificate in the same amount (up to $50) to dine at Duke’s. Every five food items donated earn a $10 Duke’s food and beverage certificate (up to $50 in certificates). To receive the certificates, donations must be made in person via a restaurant-provided QR code. All donations will go to Father Joe’s Villages.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Toasted takes over Carte Blanche space in Oceanside

Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Founded in Carlsbad in 2019 by Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza chain owner Sami Ladeki, Toasted...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SHANGRI-LA IN EAST COUNTY: THREE SISTERS FALLS

ECM editor tackles “extreme hike” to one of our region’s most spectacular destinations. View a video of hikers sliding down the lower falls: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTi45vdpEFw. By Miriam Raftery. January 27, 2011 (San Diego’s East County) – Winter rains have swelled the waters cascading down Three Sisters Falls, creating...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Home of the Week, 16356 Rambla De Las Flores

An unparalleled living experience awaits you in this Mediterranean estate sweeping across Rancho Santa Fe’s West side. A truly picture-perfect sanctuary complete with a timeless, 5 suite main residence, a 1-bed guesthouse, and verdant grounds that leave nothing left to desire. Herringbone flooring and grand crown moulding elevate the formal living spaces, as impressive beamed ceilings unite the gourmet kitchen and family room. The entry-level is designed for a variety of lifestyles with entertaining focused spaces and refined offices that will stimulate the studious. Upstairs, the primary suite serves as an idyllic retreat with balconies, 2 luxury ensuites, and a sauna. Wander the approx. 3.68-acre lot to discover the 70 ft pool/spa, a large barn that was converted into a gym with a climbing wall, the pasture, a tennis court, a 3-car garage, and more. Though remarkably private, you’ll still be in proximity to RSF Golf Club, beaches, equestrian trails, and excellent schools!
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name

Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy