An unparalleled living experience awaits you in this Mediterranean estate sweeping across Rancho Santa Fe’s West side. A truly picture-perfect sanctuary complete with a timeless, 5 suite main residence, a 1-bed guesthouse, and verdant grounds that leave nothing left to desire. Herringbone flooring and grand crown moulding elevate the formal living spaces, as impressive beamed ceilings unite the gourmet kitchen and family room. The entry-level is designed for a variety of lifestyles with entertaining focused spaces and refined offices that will stimulate the studious. Upstairs, the primary suite serves as an idyllic retreat with balconies, 2 luxury ensuites, and a sauna. Wander the approx. 3.68-acre lot to discover the 70 ft pool/spa, a large barn that was converted into a gym with a climbing wall, the pasture, a tennis court, a 3-car garage, and more. Though remarkably private, you’ll still be in proximity to RSF Golf Club, beaches, equestrian trails, and excellent schools!

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO