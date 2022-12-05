Read full article on original website
I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
A Mattapoisett school bus driver has taken Fun 107's Light Up SouthCoast to a whole new level. Dianne Freitas loves her holidays, and she loves bringing out the fun of the holidays for the kids who ride her bus. "I started slowly last year; it was my first year working...
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
For the past 50 years, a Christmas star has been shining bright on the shores on Mattapoisett Harbor. Ned Kaiser should know. He's heard the family stories about how his grandfather built the star by hand in 1972 when the Mattapoisett Boatyard was merely 10 years old. Over the decades,...
With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
Bonnie Dion has worked at Hugh Cole Elementary School for nearly 10 years and is now being hailed a hero.
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island. Walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades, Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of Christmas...
With the help of United Way of Greater New Bedford, Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. All week long, we're spotlighting local families that have had a hard year in the hope of making the holidays a little brighter for them. Today, we shine a light on the...
New Bedford could be getting a new parking garage along the city’s waterfront, as more development in that area is expected to increase the need for more parking there. In his weekly appearance on WBSM, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell took a phone call suggesting a garage on Union Street, and while Mitchell said it wouldn’t be possible in that particular spot, he did state that the City is considering construction of a 500-space parking garage on waterfront on the former Eversource site.
Wet Nose Wednesday is back, and today is going to the dogs. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we are able to share the stories of loveable animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are waiting to go home once and for all -- including Boomer, who is waiting to meet you at Fairhaven Animal Shelter.
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man who brought along his dog while breaking into a bar. Police say the early-morning break-in took place on August 30 at the tiki bar at Tri-City Elks on West Shore Road. In images released by the police...
Holiday Wish returns to Fun 107 for the eighth year as we team up with the United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. The families selected had stressful years filled with heartbreak, and through Holiday Wish Week, we hope to come to their aid and provide a brighter holiday to jumpstart a better year ahead.
It's been a long time coming, but the official word on Freestones City Grill in New Bedford has been spoken. The legendary place finally has a re-opening day. The beloved downtown staple announced its return in May after closing in December 2021. Until recently, it was anyone's guess when the place would be open for business again.
A Fall River native who was in the fight for his life is now hopefully at rest and at peace. Those who knew 54-year-old Paul Couto say he was an amazing father and a beloved teacher at Freetown Lakeville Middle School where he taught for 20 years. Paul graduated from...
