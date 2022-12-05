ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

1420 WBSM

See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill

I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch

Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People

With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity

“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Mayor: There’s Possibility of a Waterfront Parking Garage

New Bedford could be getting a new parking garage along the city’s waterfront, as more development in that area is expected to increase the need for more parking there. In his weekly appearance on WBSM, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell took a phone call suggesting a garage on Union Street, and while Mitchell said it wouldn’t be possible in that particular spot, he did state that the City is considering construction of a 500-space parking garage on waterfront on the former Eversource site.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
