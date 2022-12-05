As the Domain grows into one of Austin’s busiest neighborhoods, Trammell Crow is getting in on the action. The Dallas-based developer’s subsidiary High Street Residential filed plans to build a 20-story apartment building at 10711 Burnet Road in the Domain in northern Austin. In total, the building will span 700,000 square feet. While the filings do not include a unit count, Towers has previously reported that it will include 416 apartments. The project’s estimated cost is $145 million, according to the filing. While details about the project are limited — no renderings are yet available — it will include a fitness center, amenity deck and clubroom on the fifth floor.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO