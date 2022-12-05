ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Austin resi firms Dochen and Bramlett join forces

Two of Austin’s toop residential real estate companies are joining forces. Dochen Realtors and Bramlett Residential will merge at the start of the new year, the Austin Business Journal reported. The companies will operate under the name Dochen Realty Group at Bramlett Residential. “Dochen Realtors has a phenomenal reputation...
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Trammell Crow plans 20-story apartments in the Domain

As the Domain grows into one of Austin’s busiest neighborhoods, Trammell Crow is getting in on the action. The Dallas-based developer’s subsidiary High Street Residential filed plans to build a 20-story apartment building at 10711 Burnet Road in the Domain in northern Austin. In total, the building will span 700,000 square feet. While the filings do not include a unit count, Towers has previously reported that it will include 416 apartments. The project’s estimated cost is $145 million, according to the filing. While details about the project are limited — no renderings are yet available — it will include a fitness center, amenity deck and clubroom on the fifth floor.
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

DiamondRock Hospitality buys Lake Austin resort for $76M

DiamondRock Hospitality has acquired the Lake Austin Spa Resort for $75.6 million, SEC filings show. The real estate investment trust expects to earn $1,600 in revenue per available room each night. The 40-key resort sits on 12 acres west of downtown Austin. It benefits from a restriction on commercial development...
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

2,200-acre master-planned development eyed on outskirts of Austin

A massive master-planned development is on its way to the outskirts of Austin’s Travis County. Thomas Ranch, a 2,200-acre project in Lake Travis, has been announced by Utah-based firm Areté Collective, according to the Austin Business Journal. The development site is along State Highway 71 near the unincorporated...
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Ryan Cos. partners in senior living at Austin’s the Grove

Senior living is coming to the Grove, a master planned community in Austin. Ryan Companies, Grand Living and Castletop Capital are building Grand Living at the Grove, about 10 miles northwest of downtown, at 45th and Bull Creek. The 348,300-square-foot community will have 186 independent and assisted living units, along...
AUSTIN, TX

