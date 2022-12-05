ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Two Mary Lanning family care clinics merging

HASTINGS, NE - Two Mary Lanning Healthcare clinics will merge into one effective December 21. The Community Health Center (CHC) will become part of Hastings Family Care (HFC) and relocate to 223 E. 14th Street, #100 on December 20. Dave Long, MLH Vice President of Clinic Operations, said this alliance...
KSNB Local4

School Delays and Closings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI Health Invests millions into the community

KEARNEY & GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- CHI Health gave back $265.3 million in community benefits last fiscal year. According to a news release under the new leadership of CEO E.J. Kuiper, the largest investment ensured access to healthcare in communities served by CHI Health hospitals and clinics. About $203.1 million...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Casino Officials field questions from public

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Leadership Unlimited hosted their ‘Leaders like us Live’ event. It’s a chance for the community to hear from local leaders. Those leaders are Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak and Grand Island Casino Resort General Manager Vince Fiala. Those in attendance are interacting with those leaders about their career experience, leadership perspective, and vision for the new casino in the Grand Island community.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

City of Grand Island asking for residents’ input on comprehensive plan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island city officials are asking residents to make sure their voices are heard regarding their comprehensive plan for 2024. These types of plans are done in 20-year incrementa, so the results will directly impact both the present and future generations living in Grand Island. Officials say comprehensive plans are critical for any type of development in the city, placing an emphasis on residents voicing their opinions.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Hit and miss flurries and mix

We have a few chances for some light precipitation over the next several days. Flurries will be possible Tuesday, then some mixed precipitation possible Thursday and then again Sunday into Monday. Other than that, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be pretty close to normal for early December. Our average high is in the lower 40s.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino hopes to get approved for license soon

Business Coalition of Veterans needs more donations for 'Christmas at the VA' gift drive. You can sign up for the Red Cross Chili Cook-Off now until December 16. Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens. A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Council rejects GI Mayor’s city administrator choice

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected Mayor Roger Steele’s choice for city administrator. On a 6-3 vote the council denied approval for Laura McAloon as city administrator. McAloon was hired recently as Grand Island City Attorney and she will continue in that role for the time being.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts

LINCOLN — A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it. A lawsuit filed Friday by a group called “Citizens Opposed to the Merger” maintains that public meeting laws were violated when the governing boards of the Central […] The post Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Steele recommends city attorney to become next city administrator

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island City Council will vote on whether to approve or deny Mayor Roger Steele’s chose for his next city administrator. The mayor recommends City Attorney Laura McAloon to take on the role. It is currently held by Jerry Janulewicz, who plans to retire.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Recount Wednesday for Adams Central School Board election

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A razor-thin margin of three votes separate two candidates who want to be on the Adams Central Board of Education. That means an automatic recount on Wednesday. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Aurora News Register

Car-pivot collision blocks weekday flow on Highway 14

A driver collided with the back of a pivot on Highway 14, or 16th Street, near the Aurora Mall on Friday afternoon, with the overturned pivot blocking traffic for nearly an hour, according to Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham. The pivot was transported via pickup truck, when a car’s driver...

