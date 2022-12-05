Read full article on original website
unk.edu
‘I love the opportunities’: Aidan Weidner creates connections through UNK student organizations
KEARNEY – Does Aidan Weidner know everybody at the University of Nebraska at Kearney?. His friends seem to think so. They often kid him about it while walking around the close-knit campus. “I just love talking to people,” Weidner offers as an explanation. The Humphrey native picked UNK...
Kearney Hub
Kearney church offers Blue Christmas prayer service, open to anyone in need of comfort
KEARNEY — Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2407 W. 56th St. will offer a Blue Christmas prayer service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The service is for people who are mourning the loss of a loved one, going through a significant lifestyle change or are facing the holidays alone.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Mary Lanning family care clinics merging
HASTINGS, NE - Two Mary Lanning Healthcare clinics will merge into one effective December 21. The Community Health Center (CHC) will become part of Hastings Family Care (HFC) and relocate to 223 E. 14th Street, #100 on December 20. Dave Long, MLH Vice President of Clinic Operations, said this alliance...
doniphanherald.com
Antique airplanes to be repaired, displayed, flown at Hastings Municipal Airport
Packed in with old couch cushions and big pieces of foam, a 1928 Lincoln Page and 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model airplane made the trip to Hastings in pieces this weekend from the Air Power Museum in Blakesburg, Iowa. The planes are on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc....
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
News Channel Nebraska
CHI Health Invests millions into the community
KEARNEY & GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- CHI Health gave back $265.3 million in community benefits last fiscal year. According to a news release under the new leadership of CEO E.J. Kuiper, the largest investment ensured access to healthcare in communities served by CHI Health hospitals and clinics. About $203.1 million...
KSNB Local4
Casino Officials field questions from public
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Leadership Unlimited hosted their ‘Leaders like us Live’ event. It’s a chance for the community to hear from local leaders. Those leaders are Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak and Grand Island Casino Resort General Manager Vince Fiala. Those in attendance are interacting with those leaders about their career experience, leadership perspective, and vision for the new casino in the Grand Island community.
KSNB Local4
City of Grand Island asking for residents’ input on comprehensive plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island city officials are asking residents to make sure their voices are heard regarding their comprehensive plan for 2024. These types of plans are done in 20-year incrementa, so the results will directly impact both the present and future generations living in Grand Island. Officials say comprehensive plans are critical for any type of development in the city, placing an emphasis on residents voicing their opinions.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
klkntv.com
Hit and miss flurries and mix
We have a few chances for some light precipitation over the next several days. Flurries will be possible Tuesday, then some mixed precipitation possible Thursday and then again Sunday into Monday. Other than that, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be pretty close to normal for early December. Our average high is in the lower 40s.
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino hopes to get approved for license soon
Business Coalition of Veterans needs more donations for 'Christmas at the VA' gift drive. You can sign up for the Red Cross Chili Cook-Off now until December 16. Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens. A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a...
KSNB Local4
Council rejects GI Mayor’s city administrator choice
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected Mayor Roger Steele’s choice for city administrator. On a 6-3 vote the council denied approval for Laura McAloon as city administrator. McAloon was hired recently as Grand Island City Attorney and she will continue in that role for the time being.
Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts
LINCOLN — A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it. A lawsuit filed Friday by a group called “Citizens Opposed to the Merger” maintains that public meeting laws were violated when the governing boards of the Central […] The post Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
Steele recommends city attorney to become next city administrator
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island City Council will vote on whether to approve or deny Mayor Roger Steele’s chose for his next city administrator. The mayor recommends City Attorney Laura McAloon to take on the role. It is currently held by Jerry Janulewicz, who plans to retire.
KSNB Local4
Recount Wednesday for Adams Central School Board election
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A razor-thin margin of three votes separate two candidates who want to be on the Adams Central Board of Education. That means an automatic recount on Wednesday. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman loses $15,000 in romance scheme that stretched on for years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a woman lost about $15,000 to a romance scheme. It happened over the past two years and wasn’t reported until Monday, police said. Right now, there are no details on who took the money or where they might...
Aurora News Register
Car-pivot collision blocks weekday flow on Highway 14
A driver collided with the back of a pivot on Highway 14, or 16th Street, near the Aurora Mall on Friday afternoon, with the overturned pivot blocking traffic for nearly an hour, according to Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham. The pivot was transported via pickup truck, when a car’s driver...
