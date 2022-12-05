ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

Village Living

All-South Metro Football: Gamble, Yeager earn posteason awards

Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) finds a big hole to run through during a football game between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City at Titan Stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Gadsden, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. The 2022 high school football season featured plenty of standout moments...
GADSDEN, AL
footballscoop.com

Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB

Trent Dilfer is brining a familiar face with him to UAB as his defensive coordinator, according to reports today. Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared. Over the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Recruiting Update: 5-Star Official Visitors for Alabama

Alabama has played their final game of the season in Tuscaloosa but there is still plenty of football activities happening on campus. For starters, the Crimson Tide will be hosting three 5-star recruits and one up and coming 4-star recruit Dec. 9th-11th. 5-stars DL James Smith #15 and EDGE Qua...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham

The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

