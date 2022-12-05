Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Village Living
All-South Metro Football: Gamble, Yeager earn posteason awards
Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) finds a big hole to run through during a football game between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City at Titan Stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Gadsden, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. The 2022 high school football season featured plenty of standout moments...
footballscoop.com
Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB
Trent Dilfer is brining a familiar face with him to UAB as his defensive coordinator, according to reports today. Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared. Over the...
What Does Alabama Basketball Need to Do to Upset No. 1 Houston? Three-and-Out
Alabama basketball as an upcoming road test at Houston, and the panel what some of the keys to potential success will be for the Crimson Tide.
ESPN reveals announcers for Birmingham Bowl between ECU, Coastal Carolina
ESPN on Wednesday revealed the announcing crews for all of its bowl games on its platforms, including the 2022 Birmingham Bowl between East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, set for a Tuesday. Dec. 27 telecast on ESPN at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tiffany Greene will have play-by-play coverage, with Jay Walker as...
Central High School Names Demario Pippen As New Football Coach
Central High School has announced its new Head Football Coach. Demario Pippen, former Central High School Running Back will take the reigns as Head Coach for the 2023-2024 season. Physical, fast, tough, and disciplined is the brand of football Pippen says he'd like to bring to Central High School's team...
Meet the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team
Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Football First Team!
Roll 'Bama Roll
Recruiting Update: 5-Star Official Visitors for Alabama
Alabama has played their final game of the season in Tuscaloosa but there is still plenty of football activities happening on campus. For starters, the Crimson Tide will be hosting three 5-star recruits and one up and coming 4-star recruit Dec. 9th-11th. 5-stars DL James Smith #15 and EDGE Qua...
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
wbrc.com
City leaders pushing additional funding to continue Carraway demolition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city council voted on Tuesday to give the Carraway project developers an additional $3.7 million in funding. While no one on the council doubted the project’s “transcendent nature,” some questioned why additional funds were needed. In a recent budget and finance committee...
