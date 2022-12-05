ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KTUL

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Citizen Potawatomi Nation launches college level language courses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is launching college level language courses in its traditional language, Bodéwadmimwen. There has been a push in more recent years to preserve Native American languages in the U.S. Out of the 300 indigenous languages once spoken in American, only 175 remain.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Enid police arrest student who admitted to making fake 911 call

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Enid Police Department said officers arrested an Enid High School student after he admitted to making a hoax 911 call. Officers said around 10:30 Thursday, they received a call on a non-emergency line from a male reporting an active shooter inside the high school.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa rescue pup to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rescue pup from Tulsa will soon be playing on the big screen. Powder Puff, a Tulsa rescue dog from Small Paws Animal Rescue, has been chosen to be a team player in the Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Feb. 12 2023. Puppies...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Some Oklahoma school districts transition to virtual learning due to student illness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some Oklahoma school districts are transitioning to virtual learning this week because of a high number of students and teachers out sick. Thomas-Fay-Custer Schools Superintendent told Fox 25 that on Monday about 35% of their students were out sick, and some staff members, which lead them to make the decision to transition to virtual learning on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

FRIDAY FORECAST: Another foggy start

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog once again plagues Green Country to kick off the last day of the work week. Once the fog rolls on out, we should see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain pushes right back in this evening into Saturday. However, rain looks to clear...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

FBI comments on bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country Schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Oklahoma said it is aware of numerous swatting incidents across the state and nation where reports of an active shooter were made. "We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

