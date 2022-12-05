Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulsa welcomes Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to Golden Hurricane family
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa officially introduced Kevin Wilson as the school's 34th head coach Tuesday afternoon. A press conference was held in the ONEOK Cub at H.A. Chapman Stadium to give Wilson a warm Tulsa welcome. Wilson comes to Tulsa following six seasons as the...
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
Mayor Bynum recognizes exceptional women to be honored at 2023 Pinnacle Awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum celebrated women making an impact in our community Thursday. YWCA Tulsa partnered with the Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women to announce honorees of the 2023 Pinnacle Awards. Local members got a chance to nominate women who they believed are...
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Scott Eizember
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
Citizen Potawatomi Nation launches college level language courses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is launching college level language courses in its traditional language, Bodéwadmimwen. There has been a push in more recent years to preserve Native American languages in the U.S. Out of the 300 indigenous languages once spoken in American, only 175 remain.
Enid police arrest student who admitted to making fake 911 call
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Enid Police Department said officers arrested an Enid High School student after he admitted to making a hoax 911 call. Officers said around 10:30 Thursday, they received a call on a non-emergency line from a male reporting an active shooter inside the high school.
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
Tulsa rescue pup to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rescue pup from Tulsa will soon be playing on the big screen. Powder Puff, a Tulsa rescue dog from Small Paws Animal Rescue, has been chosen to be a team player in the Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Feb. 12 2023. Puppies...
Some Oklahoma school districts transition to virtual learning due to student illness
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some Oklahoma school districts are transitioning to virtual learning this week because of a high number of students and teachers out sick. Thomas-Fay-Custer Schools Superintendent told Fox 25 that on Monday about 35% of their students were out sick, and some staff members, which lead them to make the decision to transition to virtual learning on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
FRIDAY FORECAST: Another foggy start
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog once again plagues Green Country to kick off the last day of the work week. Once the fog rolls on out, we should see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain pushes right back in this evening into Saturday. However, rain looks to clear...
Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
Police station extra patrols at Ponca City High School out of precaution
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police Department has stationed extra police officers near the Ponca City High School on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. The police department said it was made aware of a comment made by a student attending the high school on Tuesday.
Loved ones desperate for Oklahoma City hit-and-run driver to come forward
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Loved ones are desperate for answers after a woman and her dog were killed in a hit-and-run last month in Oklahoma City. Police and family are hopeful the driver will turn themselves in after hearing our story. "Just the idea of that person coming...
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
Tulsa Public Schools redistricting process runs up against election filing deadline
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Redrawing the map for the Tulsa Public School districts has taken much longer than many people anticipated. On Thursday, the two latest map proposals were discussed, with hopes that the finish line is in sight. After two weeks of wrangling over maps, the school board...
$100 stipend offered to families attending regional Oklahoma Human Services DDS meetings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services is offering an $100 stipend to families attending regional Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services meetings to offset the cost of traveling or hiring a babysitter. The regional meetings are taking place to assist families who are moving onto DDS services from...
Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
FBI comments on bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country Schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Oklahoma said it is aware of numerous swatting incidents across the state and nation where reports of an active shooter were made. "We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due...
Local artist begins large-scale aviation mural inside Oklahoma History Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new large-scale mural is underway inside of the Oklahoma History Center (OHC). Oklahoma City native Manuel Cruz III is working on a new large-scale mural that will be located inside of the OHC. The mural will be part of the new aviation exhibit at...
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
