OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some Oklahoma school districts are transitioning to virtual learning this week because of a high number of students and teachers out sick. Thomas-Fay-Custer Schools Superintendent told Fox 25 that on Monday about 35% of their students were out sick, and some staff members, which lead them to make the decision to transition to virtual learning on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO