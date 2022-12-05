ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job

It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters

College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

College football recruiting: How the CFP's top 25 teams stack up

Sprinkled among the hours spent game planning for various bowl appearances and scouring the transfer portal for quick-fix gems, coaches across the country will be flitting from state to state ahead of this year’s early signing period, which opens Dec. 21. It’s part of college football’s annual mad dash...
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet

Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week. Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado. “Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams. Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SEC...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Furious With Todd McShay Today

Ohio State football fans are not pleased with ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay following his comments about star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Earlier this month, the star wideout announced he will not be playing in the team's bowl game. His decision stemmed from an injury he's been battling for most of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
22K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy