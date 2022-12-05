CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Multiple felony charges for a Cortlandville man. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary call in the Town of Cortlandville Sunday. The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Michael Grossi allegedly entered a residence unlawfully and took multiple items. Grossi was picked up later that day in a traffic stop. He was in possession of some of the stolen items, and more were found later in a garage in Cortlandville. Grossi was also found to be in violation of an order of protection with a passenger inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $500 cash bail. He is charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

