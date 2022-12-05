Read full article on original website
Related
1037qcountry.com
Cortlandville man faces multiple charges after reported burglary
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Multiple felony charges for a Cortlandville man. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary call in the Town of Cortlandville Sunday. The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Michael Grossi allegedly entered a residence unlawfully and took multiple items. Grossi was picked up later that day in a traffic stop. He was in possession of some of the stolen items, and more were found later in a garage in Cortlandville. Grossi was also found to be in violation of an order of protection with a passenger inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $500 cash bail. He is charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, and misdemeanor criminal contempt.
1037qcountry.com
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
1037qcountry.com
Health officials locate dog sought in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department has located the owner and dog it was looking for. Health officials sought the dog to rule out rabies after a reported bite Sunday in Ithaca. The Health Department reminds everyone to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, domesticated or wild, and to keep vaccinations current. All cats, dogs, and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations no later than four months.
1037qcountry.com
Tompkins County legislators at odds over grant funding
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials disagree on where COVID-19 relief funding should go. About $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act is being spread among several towns and businesses. Officials have narrowed down the potential awardees, but Legislator Randy Brown is unhappy about the omission of Enfield.
1037qcountry.com
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
1037qcountry.com
Klepack calls to address social media risks ‘more aggressively’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County medical director says more can be done about social media issues. Dr. William Klepack says officials can try to address risks more aggressively, in efforts to prevent “adverse childhood experiences.”. A Lansing High School student was arrested in June after allegedly...
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca College’s Toerper named Coach of the Year by AFCA
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Coach of the Year in Ithaca. First year head coach of the Ithaca College Bombers football team Mike Toerper has been named Region 1 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association. Toerper led the 12-1 Bombers to a Cortaca Jug victory at Yankee Stadium and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Football Playoffs. He’s one of just five coaches to receive the accolade in Division III and one of twenty-five coaches overall in the country.
Comments / 0